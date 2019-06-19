James Anderson and Graham Onions lead Lancashire to 10-wicket win over Derbyshire

Graham Onions took 5-38 as Lancashire wrapped up a comprehensive win

Lancashire strengthened their position at the top of Specsavers County Championship Division Two with a crushing 10-wicket win at Derbyshire.

Derbs vs Lancs scorecard

Graham Onions took 5-38 and James Anderson 4-29 as Derbyshire, starting the day on 19-4, lost six wickets in the morning session to be bowled out for just 84 in their second innings.

Ravi Rampaul was the last man out, bowled by Onions, having scored the runs the previous to ball to make Lancashire bat again.

Needing only two to win, Keaton Jennings hit the first ball for four to seal Lancashire's fourth championship win of the season.