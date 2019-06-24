Essex dismiss leaders Somerset cheaply to take charge of County Championship clash

Jamie Porter took 5-51 as Essex bowled Somerset out cheaply

Essex seamer Aaron Beard celebrated a new contract by taking four wickets in 13 balls as County Championship Division One leaders Somerset were dismissed for just 131 at Chelmsford.

Essex vs Somerset scorecard

Beard and Jamie Porter - who has likewise signed on until 2021 - shared nine wickets between them as Essex took a first-innings lead of 85 and then reached the close on 164-6 in their second innings.

England vs Australia Live on

A magic spell from Beard saw Somerset go from 63-2 to 74-6 by the mid-point of the 33rd over, with Somerset captain Tom Abell (36) and George Bartlett (25) the only batsmen to make any sort of impression for the visitors.

Ex-England skipper Alastair Cook made 47 before falling to Tim Groenewald in Essex's second innings.

Surrey sought to make up for a disappointing first day at the Kia Oval as they bowled out Warwickshire for 230, conceding a first-innings lead of 36, before reaching the close on 141-3. Surrey vs Warks scorecard

Sam Curran, Jordan Clark and Morne Morkel finished with three wickets each, while Mark Stoneman made 71 off just 85 balls to help the hosts take a lead of 105.

Morne Morkel's three wickets helped Surrey restrict Warwickshire's first innings to 36

In Division Two, Chris Jordan took three wickets in just eight balls for Sussex but Durham ended the day on 259-5 thanks to a brilliant century from Cameron Bancroft and strong support from Ned Eckersley. Sussex vs Durham scorecard

Jordan ripped through the Durham top order as the visitors went from 64-1 to 90-5.

But captain Bancroft, having decided to open the batting, stood firm and ended the day unbeaten on 120, while Eckersley was on 70 at the other end come stumps.

Cameron Bancroft was unbeaten on 120 as he led a Durham fight back

Chris Dent's 105 provided the backbone of Gloucestershire's innings at Bristol but once he was dismissed the hosts went from 210-2 to 313 all out, with Glamorgan reaching 187-4 in reply before stumps. Gloucs vs Glam scorecard

Alex Wakeley hit 65, his second Championship half-century of the season, as Northamptonshire made 299 against Leicestershire, who then closed six without loss. Northants vs Leics scorecard