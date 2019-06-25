Essex close gap on County Championship leaders Somerset with 151-run victory

Jamie Porter helped Essex to a crushing win over Somerset

Essex proved themselves as serious Specsavers County Championship title contenders as they condemned table-toppers Somerset to their first defeat of the season.

Fast bowler Jamie Porter followed up his 5-51 in the first innings by blasting through Somerset's batting line-up with figures of 4-22 as the early pacesetters were bowled out for 117 to lose by 151 runs at Chelmsford.

Essex vs Somerset scorecard

Somerset had arrived at Chelmsford with a 30-point advantage at the top of Division One, but they departed with Essex only 13 points adrift, breathing down their necks and looking ominous at home - with the county recording a quartet of hefty victories against Kent, Nottinghamshire, Hampshire and now Somerset at the Cloudfm County Ground.

Somerset were given 269 runs to win, having briskly taken the last four Essex wickets, but were bowled out inside 33 overs.

Earlier, Essex's second innings was wrapped up for 183 in 9.5 morning overs as Tim Groenewald - only playing due to Craig Overton's groin injury - claimed his 16th first-class five-wicket haul.

