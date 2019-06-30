County Championship: Somerset on top against Hampshire after day one

James Hildreth scored a hundred for County Championship leaders Somerset on day one

Leading pair Somerset and Essex hold the upper hand after day one of their respective Specsavers County Championship games against Hampshire and Nottinghamshire.

James Hildreth led the way with an aggressive 105 from 129 balls as leaders Somerset piled up 408 on day one at Taunton.

Hildreth was backed up by captain Tom Abell (82), Tom Banton (79) and George Bartlett (68) before Kyle Abbott (6-84) ripped out the lower order.

Jamie Overton removed Oliver Soames in the second over of Hampshire's reply as they closed on 15-1.

Essex, meanwhile, bowled out Nottinghamshire for 213 after the hosts had chosen to bat first at Trent Bridge.

Jamie Porter was one of three Essex bowlers to take three wickets on day one

Jamie Porter (3-49), Peter Siddle (3-38) and Aaron Beard (3-62) took three wickets apiece, with Steven Mullaney's 74 the only score of note.

Essex reached 72-1 in reply, Stuart Broad prising out his former England captain Sir Alastair Cook for just two.

At Scarborough, Yorkshire opener Will Fraine scored his maiden first-class century as his side made 327 against Surrey despite a middle-order collapse.

Fraine (106) and Adam Lyth (55) shared an opening stand of 116 but the Tykes slipped from 201-2 to 250-8, before captain Steven Patterson led a tail-end wag with 46. Surrey closed on 48-0 in reply.

At Canterbury, Sean Dickson was 146 not out as Kent finished the opening day on 338-2 against Warwickshire.

Sean Dickson hit an unbeaten hundred for Kent on day one against Warwickshire

Dickson put on 132 with opening partner Zak Crawley (72) and an unbroken 152 with Daniel Bell-Drummond, who will resume on 68.

In Division Two, leaders Glamorgan were 354-6 against Worcestershire thanks to a partnership of 138 between Marnus Labuschagne (106) and David Lloyd, who fell three short of a century.

Marnus Labuschagne continued his fine form with the bat for Division Two leaders Glamorgan

Opener Nick Selman had earlier made 67 while Brett D'Oliveira took 4-63 for the visitors.

Lancashire - who occupy second spot in the table, having played a game fewer - recovered from 81-3 to reach 275-5 against Durham.

Rob Jones (52) put on 60 with Liam Livingstone (35) and then 87 with captain Dane Vilas, who will resume day two on 67 not out.

Northamptonshire hold the upper hand over Sussex at Hove as Saif Zaib led a lower-order rally after Ollie Robinson's earlier 6-63.

Ollie Robinson claimed six-for for Sussex but they struggled towards the back-end of the day

Zaib came to the wicket at 99-6 but shared in partnerships of 51 and 54 with Adam Rossington (35) and Brett Hutton (24) before Nathan Buck (34no) and Ben Sanderson (28) put on 68 for the last wicket to steer Northants to 273.

Sanderson and Hutton then took early wickets to leave Sussex 7-2 by stumps.

Finally, Billy Godleman scored a century but Fynn Hudson-Prentice fell agonisingly short of his own as Derbyshire dominated the opening day against Middlesex.

Hudson-Prentice was out for 99 from 133 balls on his first-class debut for Derbyshire and Luis Reece fell for 96, but the home side closed in a strong position on 372-4, with Leus du Plooy 50 not out.