Essex close in on third straight Championship win; Sussex thrashed by Northants

Nick Browne scored 163 in Essex's 519-9 declared

Essex moved closer to a third consecutive victory after dominating day three of their Specsavers County Championship Division One match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Nick Browne (163) and Ravi Bopara (135) both struck centuries as the 2017 champions declared on 519-9, which left the home side facing a deficit of 306. Notts vs Essex scorecard

By close of play, Nottinghamshire had stumbled to 100-5 and still 206 runs away from making the visitors bat again.

Azhar Ali hit his highest score of the season to help Somerset build a strong position going into the final day of the match with Hampshire at Taunton. Somerset vs Hampshire scorecard

The Pakistan batsman celebrated his newly-awarded county cap with 79 as the Division One leaders posted 358-8 declared in their second innings, a lead of 417, before Hampshire closed on 12-1.

At Canterbury, Dominic Sibley hit an unbeaten 207 as Warwickshire continued to make the Kent bowlers toil, finishing 400-3 at stumps. Kent vs Warwickshire scorecard

Sibley and opening partner Will Rhodes (109) had put on 221 for the first wicket in response to Kent's season-best total of 585-7 declared

Dominic Sibley struck 207 not out for Warwickshire

Plus, Yorkshire and Surrey will both hold realistic hopes of forcing victory heading into the final day at Scarborough. Yorkshire vs Surrey scorecard

The hosts started their second innings, trailing by 35, at the beginning of day three and closed on 303-9 a lead of 268.

Opener Adam Lyth produced a top-score of 68, while David Willey made an impressive 43 off 35 balls - England all-rounder Sam Curran picked up 3-75 for Surrey.

In Division Two, leaders Glamorgan moved into an overall lead of 216 against Worcestershire heading into the final day at Sophia Gardens. Glamorgan vs Worcs scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne will resume looking to close in on his century at 90 not out, having become the first batsman across all counties to reach 1,000 first-class runs this season.

Glamorgan are 137-1, after Worcestershire were eventually dismissed for 370, with Brett D'Oliveira last man out for 103.

England bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of Lancashire's clash against Durham after sustaining a calf injury. Lancashire vs Durham scorecard

James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of Lancashire's game with Durham

Anderson, 36, was forced to leave the field after pulling up during his run up on the third morning of the match at Sedbergh and faces an anxious wait on his fitness ahead of the start of the Ashes.

Durham took five second-innings wickets during the afternoon session, and Lancashire will resume at 204-7, a lead of 260 runs, with captain Dane Vilas 74 not out.

Northamptonshire claimed their first Championship win of the season after defeating Sussex by a record 393 runs at Hove. Sussex vs Northants scorecard

The hosts - bowled out for 106 in their first innings - were dismissed for 105 after losing nine wickets for 70 runs to

suffer their heaviest loss in a Championship match.

Ben Sanderson chalked up his 200th first-class scalp in taking 4-18 finish with 10 wickets overall, while Brett Hutton claimed 4-32.

Earlier, Nathan Buck hit a rapid 51 as Northamptonshire added a further 119 runs during the morning session before being bowled out for 331. Ollie Robinson completed a 10-wicket match haul, which proved little consolation for Sussex.

Dawid Malan boosted his Ashes hopes with a big hundred

Finally, Ashes hopeful Dawid Malan produced a batting masterclass to blunt Derbyshire's victory hopes against Middlesex. Derbyshire vs Middlesex scorecard

The Middlesex skipper made an unbeaten 177 to take his side past the 408 follow-on target as the visitors closed day three on 436-6, still 121 runs behind - John Simpson was 91 not out as the pair shared an unbroken stand of 186.