Babar Azam hits ton as Somerset beat Hampshire in Vitality Blast

Babar Azam smashed a century for Somerset in their thumping win at Hampshire

Babar Azam smashed his first Vitality Blast century to set up a crushing 63-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern win for Somerset over Hampshire.

The Pakistan star is the leading run-scorer in this season's Blast with 425 runs, 99 more than nearest rival D'Arcy Short of Durham. Hants vs Somerset scorecard

Babar recorded his highest T20 score as he made a remarkable 102 not out from 55 balls, which included seven fours and six maximums.

The 24-year-old's innings and captain Tom Abell's 57 took Somerset to 202-4, with hosts Hampshire 69-6 after 12.1 overs when the match-ending rain started to fall.

Sussex Sharks moved clear at the top of the Vitality Blast South Group with a four-wicket win over Middlesex at Hove. Sussex vs Middlesex scorecard

Ollie Robinson took four wickets for South Group table toppers Sussex

Ollie Robinson claimed 4-15 to restrict a Middlesex side without Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers to 127-6.

Stevie Eskinazi hit an unbeaten 57 in the absence of the Seaxes' stars but the Sharks' overseas signing Alex Carey led the way with 32 as the hosts reeled in the target in 16.1 overs.

Durham opener Short hit 68 from 48 balls before spinner Liam Trevaskis' 3-16 proved crucial as the visitors hung on for a seven-run win over the Derbyshire Falcons. Derbys vs Durham scorecard

D'Arcy Short struck a half-century for Durham

Short's opening partnership with Scott Steel has been crucial to Durham's success in the tournament and they shared a 114-run stand to set their side on course for a winning total of 160-5, Steel notching 47.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws moved second in the North Group with a 28-run win on DLS against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston. Birmingham vs Notts scorecard

Luke Wood's 3-23 restricted the Bears to 119-9 which Outlaws opener Joe Clarke made short work of with a quickfire 47 not out from 32 balls to complete the chase in just 11 overs.

The Outlaws still remain four points adrift of leaders Lancashire Lightning despite their Roses clash with Yorkshire Vikings at Emirates Old Trafford falling foul of the rain without a ball bowled.

Rain caused Lancashire vs Yorkshire to be abandoned without a ball being bowled

Gloucestershire defeated Surrey by nine runs in another rain-affected match at the Kia Oval. Surrey vs Gloucs scorecard

Ian Cockbain's 40 from 28 balls helped Gloucestershire to 165-8 and while Sam Curran again impressed up the order, hitting an unbeaten 51 from 35 balls, the hosts were behind the rate at 94-2 from 12 overs when rain stopped play.

The wet weather also forced Leicestershire Foxes and Northamptonshire Steelbacks to share the points. Leics vs Northants scorecard

Plus, only four overs were possible in the match between winless Glamorgan and Essex Eagles in Cardiff. Glamorgan vs Essex scorecard