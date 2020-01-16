Yorkshire sign India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for County Championship

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 372 Test wickets at an average of 25.36

Yorkshire have signed India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the majority of this season's County Championship.

The 33-year-old will be available for a minimum of eight games and will arrive at the club after his Indian Premier League commitments.

The India international has taken 362 Test wickets in just 70 matches with another 150 coming in ODIs.

He said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base. I think our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen.

The India international has also scored four centuries for his country

"Hopefully my role as the spinner will be a key feature in helping the team achieve success. My role will be to score runs and take wickets but it will be a collective effort if we are to win the title."

Ashwin will join the list of high profile Indians to represent Yorkshire, following in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara.