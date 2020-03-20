Coronavirus: How cricketers have been keeping busy amid pandemic

James Anderson has found a novel way to keep fit during the coronavirus pandemic...

Cricketers are going to have to be a resourceful bunch over the coming months with the coronavirus pandemic halting the sport and restricting many to their homes.

Just as well, then, that plenty of them have been keeping us entertained and informed on social media, with versions of cricket in living rooms and gardens becoming the norm.

Here, we look at how the likes of Chris Gayle and James Anderson have been keeping fit and healthy and how Sky Sports' David Lloyd has kept himself amused, while we also see how Benedict Bermange has ensured there has been a Test match - of sorts - taking place…

England and Kent wicketkeeper SAM BILLINGS has offered his services to those in need...

Anyone in the Canterbury area who knows of someone, or they themselves needs their shopping done for them just shout... 👍🏼



Reply and I’ll drop you a DM — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 16, 2020

BUMBLE has a new toy...

JAMES ANDERSON, MICHAEL VAUGHAN and ROB KEY are adjusting to social distancing...

Board games out and within minutes there’s an argument. Back to fortnite for me — Rob Key (@robkey612) March 18, 2020

Today’s shopping list ...... Connect 4,scrabble,Cluedo,Darts & some Vino ... #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 19, 2020

Toilet rolls have been used as makeshift cricket balls, including for IAN BELL, WILL BEER and CHRIS DENT...

Combining the #ToiletRollChallenge with my at-home training schedule.



Thanks to the stand-in bowling and fielding team for assisting with my batting practice.



Pleased the full toss got the treatment it deserved though. pic.twitter.com/KdfciHyuv2 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 19, 2020

But RAVI BOPARA has more pressing concerns when it comes to bog roll...

I actually need toilet paper — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 18, 2020

Plenty of driveway and back-garden cricket going on, too...

No training currently, got to keep those overs up somehow (@RichardPyrah ) so what better way than taking it back to driveway cricket with the brother @DanCoad11 , bins for fielders and a taped up ball. @YorkshireCCC #drivewaycricket #cricket pic.twitter.com/4bCazODLL9 — Ben Coad (@BenCoad10) March 18, 2020

Interesting pre season this year, Dads put on a yard over the winter. He’s round the wicket attacking the ribs, the Webber BBQ is pouching them for fun at short leg, no way I’m seeing it through to stumps... — Sam Cook (@samcook09) March 18, 2020

Feline fielders can come in handy!

We are all for replacing humans with cats as close-in fielders 🐈



📹 from Raghu Soogoor from Toronto, Canada pic.twitter.com/jHjuJFGLyn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 19, 2020

Fun around the home with CHRIS GAYLE and BEN STOKES...

STOKES, though, is also ensuring his children mix work and play...

Study time for Glamorgan spinner ANDREW SALTER...

Meanwhile, BENEDICT BERMANGE is staging a virtual Test series between England and Sri Lanka with the real one postponed due to the pandemic...

In the absence of any 'real' cricket, we are going to simulate the first Test at Galle in real time session by session. Both teams announced their playing XIs a day early. Kusal Janith Perera hadn't recovered from his finger injury and Sam Curran was preferred to Chris Woakes. pic.twitter.com/XlzuolxOEo — Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 18, 2020

The digital encounter has not escaped JOE ROOT, who is aiming for a virtual hundred...

Odds on Root getting out in the 70's...... — Joe Root (@root66) March 20, 2020

Follow the Virtual Test here!