Bob Willis Trophy: James Fuller takes hat-trick as Hampshire thrash Surrey
Last Updated: 18/08/20 5:17pm
James Fuller took a hat-trick as Hampshire sealed a thumping innings-and-52-run win over struggling Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy clash at Arundel.
Fuller (4-17) had Laurie Evans (6) caught, pinned Gus Atkinson (0) lbw and then bowled Morne Morkel (0) as Surrey - who have now lost their first three games of the season - tumbled from 51- 5 to 51-8.
The Londoners, who have been hampered by injuries and England call-ups, were eventually skittled for 74 in the South Group encounter, with Mason Crane (3-19) taking the final two wickets.
Hampshire had resumed day four on 198-3 and made it 249-3 before off-spinner Amar Virdi (6-101) and Matt Dunn (3-53) ensured they lost their final seven wickets for 49 runs, only for Surrey to then collapse themselves.
A full Bob Willis Trophy round-up will appear here at the end of play.
