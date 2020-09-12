Vitality Blast: Notts stay top of North Group after Joe Clarke clatters Lancashire

Joe Clarke blazed Nottinghamshire to victory over Lancashire

A destructive innings of 77 from Joe Clarke helped Nottinghamshire to victory over Lancashire which maintained their unbeaten start to the Vitality Blast and strengthened their lead at the top of the North Group.

Clarke scored his runs from only 36 balls as the Outlaws won by six wickets at Trent Bridge. Notts vs Lancashire scorecard

The right-hander hit five sixes and seven fours to speed Notts towards their pursuit of 168, eventually achieved with 18 balls remaining.

Second-placed Lancashire had earlier made 167-5 with Steven Croft (37) top-scoring and Samit Patel (2-19) the pick of the home attack.

Yorks vs Lancashire Live on

Nottinghamshire are now two points clear of Lancashire and three ahead of Leicestershire, who recorded a last-ball win at home to Yorkshire. Leics vs Yorkshire scorecard

The Foxes started slowly in pursuit of 189 to win before half-centuries from Gareth Delany (64) and Colin Ackermann (58) turned things in their favour.

Four wickets in the space of three overs put the outcome in the balance, with nine required from the last six deliveries. It looked to be too many for the Foxes until Ben Mike (22no off nine balls) launched the final ball for six over the head of bowler Adam Lyth to win the contest.

Leicestershire Foxes pipped Yorkshire Vikings thanks to Ben Mike's last-ball sixe

Also in the North Group, Ben Raine smashed eight sixes to power Durham to their first win of the 2020 season, a 55-run success over Derbyshire. Durham vs Derbyshire scorecard

Raine scored 71 from only 39 balls, equalling John Hastings' record for most sixes in a T20 innings for Durham. He was supported by an unbeaten 77 from Alex Lees and Graham Clark (45) to post the home side's second-highest 20-over score of 223-2 - only two runs shy of their all-time record.

Leus Du Plooy top-scored for the visitors with 53, but Durham were always in control after their fireworks with the bat and Derbyshire ended on 168-5.

Ben Raine tonked eight sixes for Durham

In the Central Group, Chris Dent continued his fine T20 form to help Gloucestershire claim a significant 35-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road to take over from their hosts at the top of table. Northants vs Gloucs scorecard

Dent made 50 in 27 balls as Gloucestershire posted 185-6 before Northamptonshire, who were allowed to compete after three of their players tested negative for coronavirus following the abandoned Bob Willis Trophy match, struggled to 150-6.

Third-placed Birmingham Bears made it back-to-back wins with a 13-run victory over Glamorgan in a low-scoring contest at Edgbaston. Birmingham vs Glamorgan scorecard

Birmingham spinner Jake Lintott delivered a superb spell of 3-11 from his four overs

The Bears were restricted to 142-9 - only captain Will Rhodes, with a T20-best of 46 from 31 balls, batted with any fluency until a late flurry from Olly Stone, who finished 22 not out from 18 balls.

Glamorgan then mustered only 129-8 in reply as Tim Bresnan caused early damage before wrist-spinner Jake Lintott delivered a superb spell of 3-11 from his four overs.

Lancashire vs Yorks Live on

Worcestershire earned their first win of the Blast campaign with a three-run success over Somerset at Taunton. Somerset vs Worcs scorecard

The visitors posted 168-4 Ben Cox top-scoring with 56 not out, Jake Libby making 48 and Hamish Rutherford hitting 46 off just 29 balls. In reply, the hosts could manage only 165-8, Tom Abell making 60 and Pat Brown claiming 3-39.

Finally, defending champions Essex remain winless in the South Group after losing to Surrey by four wickets in a thrilling finale at Chelmsford. Essex vs Surrey scorecard

Batting first, the hosts made 195-8, with Cameron Delport and Adam Wheater both scoring half-centuries.

Laurie Evans then hit an unbeaten 88 in Surrey's reply, before Gus Atkinson's boundary off the final delivery sealed the win.

While Surrey are second in the group, behind Kent on run rate, Essex are bottom after six matches and look set to miss out on the play-offs.

Watch more Vitality Blast action on Monday as Roses rivals Yorkshire and Lancashire meet at Emerald Headingley. Our coverage begins at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket.