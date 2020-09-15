Vitality Blast: Gloucestershire close in on quarters after thrashing Birmingham Bears

Ian Cockbain blitzed 44 from 21 balls in Gloucestershire's thumping win over the Bears

Ian Cockbain proved the scourge of Birmingham Bears again as Gloucestershire moved to the brink of qualification for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals with a 50-run Central Group win at the Bristol County Ground.

Having smashed an unbeaten 84 in the corresponding game at Edgbaston, the 33-year-old Merseysider hit 44 off just 21 balls to boost his side's total to 173-6 after winning the toss.

Chris Dent (39) and Miles Hammond (49) had led the way with an opening stand of 88, but it was Cockbain's blistering knock that ensured an above par score. Olly Stone was the pick of the Birmingham attack with 2-31.

In reply, the Bears could manage only 123 all out, Matt Taylor returning 3-29 and Graeme van Buuren 3-33. Only Sam Hain offered much resistance with 43 not out.

It was the home side's sixth successive group win and they now look assured of a place in the last eight, while the Bears have some work to do. Gloucs vs Birmingham scorecard

