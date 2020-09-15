Vitality Blast: Gloucestershire thrash Birmingham Bears to reach quarter-finals

Ian Cockbain blitzed 44 from 21 balls in Gloucestershire's thumping win over the Bears

Ian Cockbain proved the scourge of Birmingham Bears again as Gloucestershire became the first team to qualify for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals with a 50-run Central Group win at Bristol.

Having smashed an unbeaten 84 in the corresponding game at Edgbaston, the 33-year-old hit 44 off just 21 balls to boost his side's total to 173-6 after winning the toss. Gloucs vs Birmingham scorecard

Chris Dent (39) and Miles Hammond (49) had led the way with an opening stand of 88, but it was Cockbain's blistering knock that ensured an above par score. Olly Stone was the pick of the Birmingham attack with 2-31.

In reply, the Bears could manage only 123 all out, with Matt Taylor returning 3-29 and Graeme van Buuren 3-33. Only Sam Hain offered much resistance with 43 not out.

It was the home side's sixth successive group win, while the third-placed Bears still have some work to do if they are to join their opponents in the last eight.

Gloucestershire's quarter-final place was confirmed when second-placed Northamptonshire Steelbacks suffered an unexpected eight-run defeat at home to Worcestershire Rapids.

Graeme van Buuren picked up three wickets against Birmingham as Gloucestershire secured a quarter-final place

Hamish Rutherford anchored the Rapids' total of 178-6 after they won the toss and batted, blazing 62 from 37 balls at the top of the order, including three sixes and six fours. Northants vs Worcs scorecard

Northamptonshire seemed on track to chase that down as they raced to 73-1 in the seventh over, with Richard Levi thrashing a 29-ball fifty, but tight bowling from Ed Barnard (2-15) triggered a slump to 105-5.

Adam Rossington (45) and Saif Zaib (24) almost rescued the home side with a stand of 57, but both perished in the death overs as the Steelbacks came up short on 170-7.

In the North Group, Leicestershire Foxes' hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals were dented after they lost out in another tight finish, going down to Derbyshire Falcons by four runs at Grace Road.

Hamish Rutherford's innings of 62 set up Worcestershire Rapids' narrow win at Northampton

Derbyshire, who went into the game winless, appeared to be struggling with the bat as they posted 147-8, with Foxes seamer Gavin Griffiths returning career-best T20 figures of 4-35. Leics vs Derbyshire scorecard

But the Falcons bowlers successfully defended that total, with left-armer Michael Cohen taking 2-23, supported by Matt Critchley (1-22) and Alex Hughes (1-25).

George Rhodes (30 not out) and Harry Dearden (36no) did their best to keep up with the required run-rate as they shared an unbroken stand of 68, but it was not enough and the Foxes' innings closed on 143-4.

