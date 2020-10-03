Vitality Blast Finals Day delayed by rain at Edgbaston
Surrey, Gloucestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire have reached Finals Day
Last Updated: 03/10/20 12:24pm
Vitality Blast Finals Day could stretch into a reserve day for the first time in its 18-year history after rain delayed Saturday's action at Edgbaston.
Surrey and Gloucestershire were set to met in the first semi-final from 11am but that was pushed back due to a saturated outfield, with more wet weather expected to arrive.
Nottinghamshire and Lancashire are poised to clash in in the second semi-final final before a planned final on Saturday evening under floodlights.
The four sides may have to try again at the same venue on Sunday when even more rain is forecast.
Should the weather stop even the shortest possible games being played - five-overs-a-side - then winners will be decided via bowl-outs.
Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, Surrey and Gloucestershire progressed from Thursday's quarter-finals
Bowl-out rules
- Five players from each side will bowl two deliveries each at a wicket
- The first bowler from Team A will bowl two deliveries, then the first bowler from Team B will bowl two deliveries
- Then the second bowler from Team A will bowl two deliveries, and so on
- The side which bowls down the wicket most times shall be the winner
- If the scores are equal, the same players will bowl one ball each alternately to achieve a result on a 'sudden death' basis
- The order in which the bowlers bowl in the sudden death may differ from the first stage of the bowl out