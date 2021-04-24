County Championship: Middlesex crush Surrey in London derby as visitors suffer big collapse at Lord's

Middlesex took the final seven Surrey wickets for just 25 runs en route to claiming their first win of the County Championship season

Middlesex romped to their first victory of the LV=County Championship season by thrashing winless London rivals Surrey by 10 wickets inside three days at Lord's.

Surrey lost their final seven wickets for just 25 runs, slumping from 105-3 to 130 all out once England batsman Rory Burns (54) was caught behind off Ethan Bamber (3-30) from the first ball of the day.

Toby Roland-Jones took 4-29 and former Surrey seamer Tim Murtagh claimed 2-30 as the away side's collapse left Middlesex requiring just 17.

Sam Robson - who scored a first-innings 95 - and Max Holden hit seven not out and 11 not out respectively as the hosts reached their tiny target in 2.3 overs to bounce back from defeats to Somerset and Hampshire in their first two games in Group 2.

Toby Roland-Jones' four wickets included Hashim Amla, who was out lbw for a golden duck on day two at Lord's

Surrey - for whom Hashim Amla bagged a pair - lost to Gloucestershire in their opening match before drawing with Leicestershire.

Surrey are at home to Hampshire in their next match from Thursday, while Middlesex visit Somerset.

