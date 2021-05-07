County Championship round-up: Somerset on top against Hampshire as Craig Overton stars with bat and ball

Craig Overton starred with bat and ball to put Somerset in control against Hampshire

Craig Overton put Somerset in full control against Hampshire as the visitors dominated the second day of the LV= Insurance County Championship clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Overton - the leading wicket-taker in the competition - demonstrated his batting credentials by top-scoring with 74, then starred with the ball as his side opened up a 165-run lead as Hampshire closed on 92-3.

The England paceman hit 10 fours on his way to his 13th first-class 50, before he removed opener Ian Holland, Tom Alsop and nightwatchman Kyle Abbott during a hostile spell of bowling late in the final session.

Elsewhere in Group 2...

James Bracey gave the England selectors a timely nudge as Gloucestershire tightened their grip on their clash with Middlesex on day two at Lord's. Middlesex vs Gloucs scorecard

Bracey, a reserve on England's tours of Sri Lanka and India this last winter, passed 50 for the fifth time this season in making 75 to stake a claim for a place in next month's first Test against New Zealand.

5⃣0⃣ for James Bracey! 👏



The Gloucestershire left-hander brings up his half-century with a boundary and the visitors are 143-4 in reply to Middlesex's 210 at Lord's.#MidvGlo #LVCountyChamp @HomeOfCricket



Watch 👉 https://t.co/AjmnQUUEMQ

Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/YE5BNVkGR9 pic.twitter.com/1k42l53XpD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 7, 2021

Ian Cockbain made 51, sharing a stand of 91 for the fifth wicket with Bracey, while former Middlesex all-rounder Ryan Higgins bludgeoned 49 as the visitors totalled 273 for a first-innings lead of 63.

James Harris claimed his 500th first-class wicket among figures of 2-49 , while Martin Andersson returned 3-64, but Middlesex's fragile batting saw them collapse to 26-3 by the close, still 37 behind.

England opener Rory Burns passed 50 for the fourth time in seven innings this season as Surrey made a strong reply to Leicestershire's 496 on the second day of at the UptonSteel County Ground, closing on 146-0. Leics vs Surrey scorecard

Middlesex vs Gloucs Live on

Burns finished the day unbeaten on 74, having taken full advantage of the flat pitch to hit eight boundaries in reaching his half-century off 81 deliveries, and in so doing passing a personal landmark of 10,000 career first class runs.

It was also a day to remember for 22-year-old Leicestershire wicketkeeper Harry Swindells, who made his maiden first-class century, and for Surrey off-spinner Amar Virdi, who picked up a six wicket haul from 44.2 overs bowled.

Group 1

A century from skipper Steven Mullaney made it advantage Nottinghamshire on day two against Essex as they seek a second win in Group 1. Notts vs Essex scorecard

Mullaney made 117, the 16th hundred of his career and his first since September 2019, as Nottinghamshire totalled 323, giving them a lead of 224 after bowling Essex out for 99 on Thursday.

Essex's Zimbabwe-born Netherlands seamer Shane Snater took a career-best 7-98 in only his sixth first-class appearance but 34-year-old Mullaney shared partnerships of 123 with all-rounder Lyndon James (51) and 66 with England fast bowler Stuart Broad (41) to put his side in control.

Steven Mullaney scored his 16th career century as Notts took charge against Essex

Essex were still 95 behind at 129-3 at the close, with opener Nick Browne unbeaten on 60.

Warwickshire and Worcestershire look set for the 101st draw in their long County Championship rivalry after dogged resistance from the visitors on the second day at Edgbaston. Warks vs Worcs scorecard

In reply to 343, in which Michael Burgess struck 101 from 173 balls with nine fours and a six, Worcestershire closed on 198-4, thanks principally to Jake Libby (74) and Jack Haynes (52 no).

Group 3

Northamptonshire's Saif Zaib posted a wonderful maiden first-class century before Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg once again knocked over the Sussex top order. Northants vs Sussex scorecard

Talented left-hander Zaib collected a commanding 135 as he and Adam Rossington (87) put on 198 together to help the hosts to a massive 335-run first-innings lead.

A sensational hundred for Saif Zaib! 💪🎉



His maiden century comes up in 176 balls. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dHfWKRbRbe — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 7, 2021

Sanderson and Berg, who shared all 10 of the first innings wickets, then claimed two scalps apiece to leave Sussex 68-4.

But Stiaan van Zyl's stylish 71 not out helped Sussex recover to 154-4 at the close at Wantage Road, still 181 runs behind Northants.

Joe Root was caught behind down the leg-side for 41 as Gary Ballance's polished 91 not out led a commanding Yorkshire response to Kent's 305 on day two at Emerald Headingley. Yorkshire vs Kent scorecard

Root fell to on-loan Essex seamer Matt Quinn nine balls after tea having shared a serene third-wicket partnership of 83 inside 21 overs with former England colleague Ballance, who underpinned Yorkshire's 240-5 from 77 overs at close.

Talk about jinxes 😬



Joe Root departs second over after tea#LVCountyChamp live stream >>> https://t.co/SyebMiubg3 pic.twitter.com/IJ4E1WAcFH — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 7, 2021

Dan Douthwaite and Callum Taylor each made half-centuries to help Glamorgan repel James Anderson and Lancashire on day two at Emirates Old Trafford. Lancs vs Glamorgan scorecard

Having dismissed Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on a rain-shortened opening day, England's record Test wicket-taker Anderson claimed two more as Lancashire pushed for the ascendancy.

But Glamorgan battled hard in the afternoon session to reach a solid total of 344 all out, before Lancashire closed on 22 without loss.

Watch continued coverage of the Middlesex stream of their County Championship game against Gloucestershire, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11am on Saturday.