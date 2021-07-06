County Championship: Harry Brook century sets up Yorkshire win over Northamptonshire

Harry Brook's century helped set up a 53-run win for Yorkshire over Northants

Harry Brook's third first-class century provided the platform for a Yorkshire victory by 53 runs against Northamptonshire.

Brook, fresh from scoring an unbeaten 91 in the Roses T20 game last weekend, got 113 to help set the hosts a challenging 206 to win on a turning surface.

Northamptonshire's reply got off to the worst possible start as Yorkshire captain Steven Patterson claimed two early wickets either side of lunch to spark a collapse, with four wickets falling for just 11 runs.

Spinner Dom Bess also picked up two victims to extend his match haul to nine and further underline his case for an England recall.

Tom Taylor gave the home fans a bit of late entertainment with some big hitting, but when he fell for 40, only Luke Procter and Simon Kerrigan provided any resistance as the hosts finished 152 all out.

The win sees Yorkshire further cement their grip near the top of Group 3 of the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Nottinghamshire thrashed neighbours Derbyshire by an innings and 36 runs to go top of Group 1 with one match remaining as they bid to clinch a place in Division 1.

Luke Fletcher took 5-28 to take his tally to 46 as the competition's leading wicket-taker as bottom-of-the-table Derbyshire were bowled out for 122.

Dane Paterson claimed 3-22 with Matt Critchley recording a modest top score of 36 for the visitors, whose last four wickets fell for one run in 12 balls.

Nottinghamshire had been all out for 307 in reply to Derbyshire's first innings of 149, with seamer Fynn Hudson-Prentice finishing with career-best figures of 5-68.

Ben Duckett's 69 not out overnight remained the top score despite the left-hander having to be replaced mid-innings after England's coronavirus emergency saw him picked in the new squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, which was announced before play began.

Another day of heavy showers and attritional cricket at Edgbaston shunted the Group 1 tussle between Warwickshire and Durham further towards a draw. Warwickshire vs Durham scorecard

Durham will resume the final morning on 173-5 in their first innings in reply to the home side's 237 all out.

