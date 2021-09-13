County Championship: Lancashire skittle Somerset for 90 but hosts hit back with Tom Lammonby ton

Jack Blatherwick took four wickets as Lancashire skittle Somerset for 90 at Taunton

Jack Blatherwick took four wickets on his first LV= Insurance County Championship bowl for Lancashire as they put Somerset to the sword on the second day of their Division One match at Taunton.

After extending their first-innings total from an overnight 364-8 to 373 all out, the visitors made short work of a fragile home batting line-up, bowling them out for 90.

Blatherwick finished with 4-28 and Tom Bailey 3-9, forcing Somerset to follow on 283 behind. Only Azhar Ali, who made 39, offered more than token resistance.

The hosts made a better fist of their second innings, reaching 226-4 by the close. Tom Lammonby led the way, hitting a fluent 100 off 103 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, but his side still trailed by 57.

DIVISION ONE

Warwickshire took three vital evening wickets in defence of 224 on day two of their match against fellow title chasers Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley. Yorks vs Warks scorecard

The winner of this penultimate-round Division One fixture will set up a final-week title push, while the loser will be all-but eliminated. Yorkshire closed on 50-3, including losing Dawid Malan to the day's last ball.

Eighteen wickets fell on day one followed by 15 during a second day which saw Tim Bresnan contribute with the bat and in the field against the county he won two Championship titles with in 2014 and 2015.

The veteran all-rounder hit a useful lower-order 36 in Warwickshire's second-innings 176 before taking three first-slip catches. One of his apprentices immediately prior to his Headingley departure last summer, Jordan Thompson, claimed a season's best 5-52.

Third-placed Hampshire edged an absorbing second day of their clash with leaders Nottinghamshire, opening up a 204-run lead at the Ageas Bowl. Hants vs Notts scorecard

Keith Barker took career-best figures of 7-46 as Hampshire bowled Notts out for 155

In perfect seam bowling conditions, 16 wickets fell with Keith Barker taking a career-best 7-46 as the visitors were dismissed for 155 in response to Hampshire's first innings score of 226.

But Dane Paterson inspired a Nottinghamshire fightback, reducing the hosts to 133-7 at the close after James Vince and Liam Dawson had bolstered the hosts' advantage with an 82-run stand having come together at 28-4.

It leaves a fascinating match firmly in the balance although heavy rain is expected to disrupt much of day three.

DIVISION TWO

Hashim Amla was left fighting a lone hand as Surrey struggled to 107-7 on day two at the Kia Oval after Essex totalled 439 in their Division Two match. Surrey vs Essex scorecard

Surrey captain Amla, who came in at No 3, remained a defiant 58 not out as 14 wickets fell overall on a day in which batting seemed far more difficult than it did 24 hours earlier when Sir Alastair Cook's unbeaten 140 had guided Essex to their overnight total of 299-3.

Indeed, Essex themselves lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 140 runs in three hours of hard graft, with Cook fifth out for a magnificent 165 - his highest first-class score at The Oval.

But Surrey's reply then began badly with both openers, Cameron Steel and Ryan Patel, out for ducks and Ollie Pope quickly following for five as they slid to 19-3. And it did not get much better as four more wickets were lost before the close.

Matty Potts and Liam Trevaskis both collected half-centuries during a record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership as Durham gained complete control against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road. Northants vs Durham scorecard

Tailenders Potts (81) and Trevaskis (77no) added 149 for the penultimate wicket - a Durham record against Northamptonshire and one shy of the outright best against any county.

Live County Championship Cricket Live on

Their contributions, coupled with Scott Borthwick's 73 and 40-odds for Graham Clark and Paul Coughlin, gave Durham a 217-run first-innings lead, which Northamptonshire knocked down to 207 during a nervy four-over spell under the floodlights.

Two superb catches from Glamorgan skipper Chris Cooke and two wickets in three balls from off-spinner Andrew Salter stopped Gloucestershire storming to an imposing second-day total at Sophia Gardens. Glamorgan vs Gloucs scorecard

Cooke dived full length to take one catch with his left hand and then took another in similar fashion with his right to remove Miles Hammond (34) and then Tom Lace (12) off seamers Michael Hogan and David Lloyd.

Responding to Glamorgan's first-innings total of 309 all out, Gloucestershire reached the close of 224-4.

DIVISION THREE

Centuries from Hassan Azad and Lewis Hill raised Leicestershire's hopes of ending their County Championship home campaign on a winning note against Sussex. Leics vs Sussex scorecard

On a day shortened by seven overs due to bad light, Azad finished unbeaten on 122 - his first hundred since April - but Hill's 109 not out - his third of the summer - came only a week after his 113 against Derbyshire in what has become comfortably the best season of the 30-year-old's career.

The two have shared an unbroken stand of 183 to take Leicestershire to 291-2, trailing by 68.

John Simpson led Middlesex's fightback from 39-4 with an unbeaten half-century in their match against Worcestershire. Middlesex vs Worcs scorecard

A three-wicket burst by Charlie Morris had put the visitors on top at Lord's, with Middlesex only 12 ahead after teenager Josh Baker's maiden half-century saddled them with a first-innings deficit of 27.

Tim Murtagh finished with 5-64 as Worcestershire were eventually bowled out for 171.

Max Holden and Martin Andersson both contributed valuable runs before Simpson's unbroken stand of 80 with Luke Hollman steered Middlesex to 233-6 at stumps, an overall advantage of 206.

An incisive new-ball burst from Grant Stewart put Kent firmly in charge of their match against Derbyshire at Derby. Derbys vs Kent scorecard

The all-rounder ripped through Derbyshire's top order to take 4-6 in nine overs and ended with 5-23 as the home side were bowled out for 156, with Sam Conners scoring a career-best 39 off 28 balls.

That gave Kent a lead of 129 and when bad light ended play early, they were 276 in front on 147-1, with Zak Crawley (68) scoring his second fifty of the match and Jordan Cox an unbeaten 58.

Watch day three of the clash between Somerset and Lancashire at Taunton live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.20am on Monday.