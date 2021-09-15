County Championship: Warwickshire beat Yorkshire to stay in hunt for first title since 2012

Tim Bresnan (left) took six catches in the innings as Warwickshire beat his former county Yorkshire

Warwickshire completed a 106-run win over Yorkshire on the final day at Emerald Headingley to maintain their LV= Insurance County Championship title hopes and end their opponents' chances.

The Bears skittled Yorkshire, who were chasing a target of 224, for 117 in 49.3 overs, with seamers Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles each taking three wickets as Warwickshire moved up to second in Division One and left the hosts down in fifth.

Warwickshire - eyeing a first red-ball title since 2012 - are 3.5 points behind leaders Hampshire heading into next week's final round of fixtures, when they will welcome rock-bottom Somerset to Edgbaston.

County Championship Division One table Team Points 1. Hampshire 58.5 2. Warwickshire 55 3. Lancashire 54.5 4. Nottinghamshire 52 5. Yorkshire 41.5 6. Sonerset 26.5

Hampshire will play third-placed Lancashire at Liverpool, while fourth-placed Nottinghamshire - the final side in with a shout of the title - will host Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire cannot become County Champions but still have a chance of a second-placed finish, which would take them into the Bob Willis Trophy Final later this month against the side that finishes first.

Steven Patterson's side had no answer to Warwickshire's seamers on Wednesday morning having resumed on 50-3 after the third day's play at Headingley was entirely wiped out by rain.

England seamer Woakes (3-26) struck with the third ball of the day, having Gary Ballance caught at slip for 21, as Yorkshire sunk to 50-4 and they were all out 67 runs later in Leeds.

FINAL-ROUND FIXTURES Lancashire vs Hampshire

Warwickshire vs Somerset

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

Woakes accounted for Harry Brook (9) to make it 69-5, while Norwell picked up the match-winning wicket when he had last man Ben Coad (2) caught by Warwickshire captain, and former Yorkshire player, Will Rhodes at mid-on.

Another ex-Yorkshire star, all-rounder Tim Bresnan, ended up with six catches in the innings, while he also pinned Dom Bess lbw for four.

DIVISION TWO

Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar ended with 6-43 in Gloucestershire's 10-wicket win over Glamorgan in Cardiff. Glamorgan vs Gloucs scorecard

GLOS WIN!!! 🍾🍾🍾



Dent & Hammond take just 9 balls to reach the target of 15 and claim 22 points and a win against Glamorgan 💪



Sensational performance from @iamzafargohar who took 6️⃣/4️⃣3️⃣ after The Shire posted their highest innings total of the season 👏👏#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/p5gK71Z37n — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 15, 2021

Gohar dismissed Andrew Salter (19), Ruaidhri Smith (4) and Timm van der Gugten (14) on the final morning, while Ryan Higgins removed Dan Douthwaite (14), as Glamorgan were all out for 124 having resumed on 57-6.

That left Gloucestershire requiring 15 to win, a total they reached in nine balls through Miles Hammond (4no) and Chris Dent (11no).

DIVISION THREE

Division leaders Middlesex recorded a fourth consecutive Championship win for the first time in 26 years as Ethan Bamber's four wickets helped clinch a 101-run victory over Worcestershire. Middlesex vs Worcs scorecard

🏏 | MIDDLESEX WIN!!!

That's it! Bamber has Pennington caught behind and we win by 101 runs here at Lord's.



Today's win completes our fourth Championship victory on the bounce. The last time this happened in a single season was back in 1995.



SCORECARD ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) September 15, 2021

The seamer (4-28) passed 50 wickets for the season as Worcestershire were rolled for 119 chasing 221, with Gareth Roderick (42), Ed Barnard (28) and Joe Leach (11) the only batsmen to make double figures.

Martin Anderson took three wickets for Middlesex, who were bowled out for 247 in their second innings early on the final day, losing their final four wickets for eight runs in 20 balls having resumed on 233-6 - Worcestershire seamer Chris Morris ended with figures of 6-52 at Lord's.

A full County Championship round-up will appear here at the end of play.