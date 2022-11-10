 Skip to content

County cricket ins and outs - all the domestic and overseas signings ahead of the 2023 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2023, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer

Thursday 10 November 2022 09:15, UK

England&#39;s Moeen Ali, right, talks with coaching consultant David Saker prior to start of the fourth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Image: Moeen Ali has returned to Warwickshire from Worcestershire

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2023 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Lamb (Warwickshire), Mark Watt

Outs: Dustin Melton (released)

Overseas players: Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka)

DURHAM

Ins: Ollie Robinson (Kent)

Trending

Outs: Sean Dickson (Somerset), Ned Eckersley (released)

Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa)

Also See:

ESSEX

Ins: Adam Rossington (Northamptonshire)

Outs: Adam Wheater (retired), Jack Plom (released)

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Outs: Michael Hogan (Kent), Lukas Carey, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, Ruaidhri Smith, James Weighell (all released)

Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Marchant de Lange (Somerset)

Outs: Ryan Higgins (Middlesex), Benny Howell (Hampshire), Ian Cockbain (released)

Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: Benny Howell (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Lewis McManus (Northamptonshire)

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)

KENT

Ins: Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire), Michael Hogan (Glamorgan)

Outs: Ollie Robinson (Durham), Matt Milnes (Yorkshire), Harry Podmore (Glamorgan), Darren Stevens (released)

Overseas players: TBC

LANCASHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Liam Hurt (released)

Overseas players: TBC

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Sol Budinger (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Ben Mike (Yorkshire), Hassan Azad, Sam Bates, Nat Bowley, Alex Evans, Gareth Griffiths, Abi Sakande (all released)

Overseas players: TBC

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Nathan Sowter (released)

Overseas players: Pieter Malan (South Africa)

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: David Willey (Yorkshire), Lewis McManus (Hampshire), Ollie Sale (Somerset)

Outs: Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Charlie Thurston, Ben Curran (all released)

Overseas players: TBC

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Tom Loten (Yorkshire)

Outs: Joey Evison (Kent), Zak Chappell (Derbyshire), Sol Budinger (Leicestershire)

Overseas players: Dane Paterson (South Africa)

SOMERSET

Ins: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Sean Dickson (Durham)

Outs: Marchant de Lange (Gloucestershire), Ollie Sale (Northamptonshire), James Hildreth (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

SURREY

Ins: Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

Outs: None

Overseas players: TBC

SUSSEX

Ins: Tom Alsop (Hampshire)

Outs: None

Overseas players: Jayden Seales (West Indies - April-June)

WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS

Ins: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire)

Outs: Dom Sibley (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Lamb (Derbyshire), Ryan Sidebottom (released)

Overseas players: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Adam Hose (Warwickshire), Matthew Waite (Yorkshire)

Outs: Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Ed Barnard (Warwickshire), Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jacques Banton (all released)

Overseas players: Azhar Ali (Pakistan)

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Matt Milnes (Yorkshire), Ben Mike (Leicestershire)

Outs: David Willey (Northamptonshire), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset), Matthew Waite (Worcestershire), Tom Loten (Nottinghamshire), Steve Patterson (retired), Harry Sullivan, Josh Sullivan (both released)

Overseas players: Shan Masood (Pakistan), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema