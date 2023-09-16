 Skip to content
FREE STREAM: Watch Leicestershire vs Hampshire in Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge

Leicestershire reach first List A final in 22 years; Foxes face Hampshire at Trent Bridge live on Sky Sports Cricket and via a free stream on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App; Hampshire last won the One-Day Cup in 2018, beating Kent in the final

Saturday 16 September 2023 10:35, UK

FREE STREAM: Watch the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final between Leicestershire and Hampshire

Watch Leicestershire take on Hampshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge in the free video stream above.

Leicestershire are in their first List A final in 22 years, while Hampshire last won a 50-over trophy in 2018 when they beat Kent in the final of this competition.

The Metro Bank One-Day Cup final is also live on Sky Sports Cricket or available to watch via NOW.

Watch more cricket live on Sky Sports over the coming months, including England's ODI series at home to Ireland in September and then the Cricket World Cup in India, which takes place between October 5 and November 19.

