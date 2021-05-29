County Championship: Josh Bohannon keeps Lancashire in control vs Yorkshire as Essex thrash Durham

Josh Bohannon scored his second first-class hundred for victory-chasing Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford

Josh Bohannon's unbeaten 127 gave Lancashire a first-innings lead of 350 as they chased a first Roses County Championship win at Emirates Old Trafford since 2000.

The 24-year-old's second career Championship century was secured during the afternoon session on day three as Lancashire, replying to a first-innings 159, advanced from 350-6 overnight to 509-9 declared.

Yorkshire started their second innings with 47 overs remaining in the day, and reached the close of play at 85-2 but with an uphill task to secure a draw. Lancs vs Yorks scorecard

Essex secured a dominant 195-run victory over Durham on day three of their clash at the Emirates Riverside. Durham vs Essex scorecard

The two teams combined for an English record for lbw decisions in a first-class match when Durham's Jack Burnham became the 19th player to fall in that manner of dismissal in the evening session.

Earlier in the day, Essex were bowled out for 301 in their second innings, before the hosts were dismissed for 189 chasing 385 to win.

Jamie Porter took four second-innings wickets as Essex completed a three-day win over Durham at Emirates Riverside

Spinners Dan Moriarty and Amar Virdi proved too hot for Gloucestershire to handle as Surrey closed in on an innings victory at the Kia Oval.

Virdi and Moriarty shared 11 wickets on day three as Gloucestershire were bundled out for 158 in their first innings in reply to Surrey's 473 - losing the final nine wickets for 74 runs in 41 overs - and then, following on, struggling to 124-5. Surrey vs Gloucs scorecard

Surrey spinner Daniel Moriarty took six wickets in Gloucestershire's first innings at The Kia Oval

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, moved closer to victory against Sussex at Hove. Sussex vs Northants scorecard

Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan continued his good start to the season with 5-70 and despite Tom Haines' second century of the season, Sussex were bowled out for 298 in their second inning, needing another 87.

Simon Kerrigan claimed a five-wicket haul for Northamptonshire at Sussex

Dillon Pennington produced his career-best performance with the ball as Worcestershire closed in on victory after enforcing the follow-on against Derbyshire. Worcs vs Derbys scorecard

The paceman bowled a series of excellent spells on day three of the match at New Road and was rewarded with figures of 4-44 from 19.4 overs.

Club captain Joe Leach, Ed Barnard and Alzarri Joseph each picked up two wickets as Derbyshire were bowled out for 270 - despite an unbeaten 81 from Matt Critchley - in reply to Worcestershire's first innings total of 421.

Pennington then added 3-25 as Derbyshire slipped to 112-6 in their second innings, still 39 behind.

Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire exchanged blows throughout an engrossing third day at Edgbaston - all results remain possible entering the final day, with Warwickshire finishing the day on 201-6 and 245 ahead overall. Warks vs Notts scorecard

Chris Wright took six wickets as Leicestershire head into the final day needing 303 runs to secure victory over Middlesex, who were bowled out for 218 at Lord's. Leics vs Middlesex scorecard

In reply, Leicestershire finished the day on 75-1 with Marcus Harris not out on 41.

Watch day four of the Roses match between Lancashire and Yorkshire from 10.55am on Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket.