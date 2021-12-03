Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon, first team coach Andrew Gale and coaching staff leave club after racism scandal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yorkshire County Cricket Club wants to show it is moving in a completely different direction in the wake of the racism scandal, reports Sky Sports News' James Cole Yorkshire County Cricket Club wants to show it is moving in a completely different direction in the wake of the racism scandal, reports Sky Sports News' James Cole

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale have left Yorkshire along with the county's entire coaching team.

Yorkshire say the total number of departures is 16, including six members of the backroom medical team provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, and that an interim medical team is in the process of being appointed.

Moxon had been signed off from work due to a stress-related illness while Gale had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing since November 9 as the fallout continues in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism investigation.

Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Lord Patel, added: "Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust.

"The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.

"We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a club which people can trust.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root stands by his statement that he cannot recall seeing any instances of racism at Yorkshire - but says he and cricket must learn from Azeem Rafiq's allegations and the subsequent fallout. Joe Root stands by his statement that he cannot recall seeing any instances of racism at Yorkshire - but says he and cricket must learn from Azeem Rafiq's allegations and the subsequent fallout.

"We are hoping to announce a new Director of Cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future."

The departures follow those of club president Roger Hutton, who stepped down on November 5, and chief executive Mark Arthur, who resigned a week later following widespread condemnation of Yorkshire.

Moxon, 61, was an opening batsman for Yorkshire from 1980-97 and returned to become director of cricket in 2007.

Gale, 38, was also an opening batsman and captained the team until his retirement at the end of the 2016 season when he was appointed as coach.

Reacting to the departures at Yorkshire, DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP said: "We welcome the announcement by Yorkshire County Cricket Club on the departure of its entire coaching staff.

"The experience of Azeem Rafiq at YCCC demanded no less. On Tuesday we will be discussing racism in cricket with the National Asian Cricket Council and considering the ECB's 12-point plan to tackle it."

Rafiq recently gave evidence during a DCMS select committee hearing on the racism he suffered while at Yorkshire

Last month, the ECB revealed their 12-point plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination following Rafiq's testimony in a parliamentary hearing.

As part of the plans, a new anti-discrimination unit will be formed at the ECB within six months, and England's cricketing governing body has pledged £25m of strategic funding over five years to implement changes.

England managing director Ashley Giles has revealed there had been lots of reflection from within the team's Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is implicated in some of Rafiq's claims, which Vaughan denies, will not be part of BT Sport's and Fox Sport's commentary teams for The Ashes while the BBC say they expect to work with him again.

Rafiq's former team-mate Joe Root has stood by his statement that he cannot recall witnessing racism at Yorkshire but England's Test skipper has indicated that he and cricket must change in the wake of the recent scandal.

Whistle-blower Rafiq explained how his career at Headingley was blighted by racism, abuse, and bullying in a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee hearing in November.

The former England U19 captain also met with a Holocaust survivor after it came to light two days after his hearing that he had sent antisemitic messages as a 19-year-old.