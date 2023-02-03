Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain withdraw from ECB hearing into Yorkshire racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq

Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain were three of the individuals charged by the ECB last June in a disciplinary case examining allegations of racism and bullying made by former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq; Gary Ballance, Michael Vaughan and Richard Pyrah are co-operating

Azeem Rafiq has said it's "regrettable" former Yorkshire team-mates Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan have withdrawn from the disciplinary process initiated after his allegations of racism and bullying.

Ashes winners Hoggard and Bresnan were two of the individuals charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June in a disciplinary case examining allegations of racism and bullying made by Rafiq during his time at the county.

Another former Yorkshire bowler, John Blain, has also pulled out, with the trio believed to feel they will not get a fair hearing with proceedings poised to take place in public at the start of March.

Azeem Rafiq said: "Over the past two years, I have been vindicated time and again.

"This has included a legal investigation that confirmed I was a victim of racial harassment and bullying; a Yorkshire-commissioned panel that concluded I suffered discrimination; numerous apologies, both public and private, from people who witnessed or were involved in this behaviour; and others have come forward to confirm the culture in the wider game."

"It is regrettable that these defendants are not willing to go to a public hearing and face what happened."

Former Yorkshire player and head coach Andrew Gale, another of the individuals charged, announced last year he was not willing to engage with the process, which he described as "tainted".

Gary Ballance, Michael Vaughan and Richard Pyrah, who were also charged by the ECB, are the three individuals still co-operating.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azeem Rafiq tells a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that the only thing to change in the 13 months since he first gave harrowing evidence of the racism he faced in cricket is that he's been driven out of the country

The hearing had originally been scheduled for November last year but was pushed back due to a dispute over whether it should be held in public, which Rafiq had argued was important for "transparency and closure".

Former England captain Vaughan has written in the Daily Telegraph that he is happy to make his defence in public but some of those who have been called to appear have raised objections and proceedings have been put on ice while their appeals are considered.

Rafiq has previously indicated he may reconsider his own participation in the process if there was no public element.

Former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton has also made it clear he will not participate under any circumstances due to a lack of faith in the procedure.

Rafiq's explosive testimony rocked the sport in November 2021 when he gave an emotional appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

During Rafiq's most recent appearance in front of the committee, in December last year, he said he had not received any support from the ECB since first giving evidence and had been forced to leave the UK because of the abuse he has received.

Image: Matthew Hoggard was charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June

Hoggard, who is facing four charges of bringing the game into disrepute, centred on allegedly using racist language during his time at Yorkshire, has said the hearings "have failed everybody" including Rafiq.

In his first interview since allegations were made against him, Hoggard told BBC Sport: "The process has failed everybody. Every party involved has a problem with the way this process has been dealt with.

"Azeem [Rafiq] has a problem with it, all the respondents have, [former Yorkshire chairman] Lord Patel has, Yorkshire have. There has got to be a better way."

Hoggard added: "I'm pulling out because I don't think it's a fair process.

"There are no winners in this. It is not an admission of guilt. The people who know the truth, know the truth. That is all that matters to me.

"I, as a respondent, have not been spoken to by the ECB once."

Image: Rafiq has previously indicated he may reconsider his own participation in the process if there was no public element

The ECB issued a statement which said: "Individuals are entitled to choose not to participate in the hearings if they wish, but the cases will still be heard in their absence and we are satisfied that the disciplinary process in this matter has been both rigorous and fair.

"The ECB's investigation and disciplinary process has been overseen by an independent committee and specialist leading King's Counsel (K.C.).

"As with any case before the Cricket Discipline Commission, defendants are entitled to a fair hearing by an independent and experienced CDC Panel where they can call witnesses, and they can also challenge the evidence in support of the charge, including through cross-examination of the ECB's witnesses. It is entirely the decision of defendants if they choose not to take advantage of this opportunity.

"At the end of the hearing it is for the independent CDC Panel, not the ECB, to determine guilt or otherwise and any sanction."