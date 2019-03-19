Warwickshire's Ian Bell set to miss three months after toe surgery

Ian Bell scored over 1,000 County Championship runs in 2018 as Warwickshire secured promotion

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell is set to miss three months of cricket after undergoing toe surgery.

Bell, 36, sustained his injury while training with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and was ruled out of Warwickshire's pre-season tour of the United Arab Emirates.

The former England batsman scored 1,027 runs in Specsavers County Championship Division Two last season as the Bears secured immediate promotion back to the top flight.

All done ✅ Road to recovery starts here 💪🏼 Thanks again for all your kind messages! Hopefully be back playing the game I love soon enough 🏏💥 @WarwickshireCCC @BearsT20 pic.twitter.com/juInXJx6Dg — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 18, 2019

"Once the surgery is completed, Ian will immediately start his rehabilitation programme," said Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton.

"There are always unknowns with surgery, but Ian has always kept his fitness at the top level throughout his career.

"We have an excellent medical team at Edgbaston, who will support Ian throughout the whole process, and we're hopeful that Ian can join the Bears on the field sooner rather than later."

Bell played the last of his 118 Tests against Pakistan in Sharjah in November 2015 - the right-hander scored 22 Test tons for England, with only Kevin Pietersen (23) and Alastair Cook (33) hitting more centuries.