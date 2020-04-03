Edgbaston becomes coronavirus test centre

0:50 Warwickshire County Cricket Club chief executive Neil Snowball says he is pleased that the club offer their Edgbaston ground to be used as a test centre in the fight against coronavirus. Warwickshire County Cricket Club chief executive Neil Snowball says he is pleased that the club offer their Edgbaston ground to be used as a test centre in the fight against coronavirus.

Warwickshire have allowed facilities at Edgbaston to be used as a drive-through coronavirus testing station.

The NHS staff testing centre will be situated in the stadium's main on-site car park, with those to be tested doing so while remaining in their vehicle.

Neil Snowball, chief executive of Warwickshire, said: "With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort.

"Whilst it is a small part to play in the grand scheme of things, we are pleased that our stadium can be utilised to support the fantastic efforts being made by all of our NHS staff in response to the coronavirus crisis.

"We are also very grateful for the support that we have received in delivering this project from Patrizia and Homes England, our development partners."

Warwickshire also plan to show their appreciation to NHS workers by providing free entry to its staff at a Birmingham Bears fixture later this summer, with details to follow, once the revised fixture list is confirmed.