County Championship: Hampshire and Nottinghamshire boost title hopes with crucial wins

Mohammad Abbas set the tone for Hampshire with a crucial double strike in the morning session against Warwickshire

Hampshire pulled off an impressive victory in a crucial round of the County Championship in Division One, defeating Warwickshire by 60 runs in a thrilling encounter.

Warwickshire - 139-2 overnight - went into the final day needing 157 more runs for victory but were bowled out for 235.

Three wickets fell in the morning session to put Hampshire on the front foot. Rob Yates was trapped lbw by James Fuller for 77 from 229 balls and Sam Hain (18) and Will Rhodes (17) were both caught behind off Mohammad Abbas (2-32).

Warwickshire lost their final five wickets for just 23 runs, with spinner Liam Dawson returning 3-42.

They bowled out Lancashire, who nominally needed 444 for the win that would have put them top of the Division One table, for 341 thanks to four wickets for Dane Paterson and three for Luke Fletcher - although it took them until deep into the final session to do so.

As Lancashire attempted to salvage a draw, first George Balderson defied Nottinghamshire's bowlers for more than five hours in a 77-run vigil, then Danny Lamb (68 not out) and Tom Bailey (52) staged a defiant stand of 108 - a ninth-wicket record for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire - that spanned more than two hours.

But ultimately Lancashire's resistance ran out and Brett Hutton struck the winning blow when he had Saqib Mahmood, batting with a runner after sustaining an injury while bowling earlier in the match, caught at short leg with 11.5 overs of the match remaining.

Keogh looked assured and untroubled until he fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved century shortly after lunch. Luke Procter, who hit a gutsy half-century, then combined with skipper Adam Rossington to bring the runs required down below 50.

The pair were parted when Surrey took the new ball but all-rounder Tom Taylor and debutant James Sales held their nerve to see Northamptonshire to the brink of victory. Taylor fell with two runs required before Sales hit the winning boundary.

A hostile Jordan Clark toiled hard on a flat surface taking five wickets to keep Surrey in the hunt but ultimately Northamptonshire were able to earn a famous victory.

The visitors' stubborn resistance through Dan Douthwaite and Andrew Slater on the third day gave the Welsh side hope of avoiding an innings defeat.

However, the late dismissal of Douthwaite the previous evening handed the momentum to Durham, and it did not take long for the home side to secure a dominant win.

Paul Coughlin dismissed Andrew Salter for a career-best 90 and then ended the contest by removing Michael Hogan after a Chris Rushworth wicket.

The opener scored his first century in the championship this season to shut the door on Leicestershire, who had forced the home side to follow on 188 runs behind after bowling them out for 340.

Chris Wright took three wickets to reduce Derbyshire to 64-3, but Godleman's unbeaten 100 and 59 not out from Matt Critchley took them to 203 for three.

The hosts lost nine wickets for 97 runs, including their last six for just 12, to be dismissed for 319 in reply to the visitors' 676-5 declared.

Middlesex leg-spinner Luke Hollman took a career-best 5-65 on a flat pitch on which only six wickets had fallen in the opening seven sessions.

Sussex, following on 357 runs behind, then lost Ali Orr, Ben Brown and Sean Hunt and closed on 88-3.