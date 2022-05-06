Ben Stokes smashes record 17 sixes in 161 for Durham in County Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England Test captain Ben Stokes hit five consecutive sixes to reach his century in Durham's County Championship clash with Worcestershire England Test captain Ben Stokes hit five consecutive sixes to reach his century in Durham's County Championship clash with Worcestershire

New England Test captain Ben Stokes smashed a County Championship-record 17 sixes as he scored a stunning 161 off just 88 balls on his first appearance of the season for Durham.

Stokes drummed Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker for five sixes in a row, the last of which brought up a 64-ball hundred shortly before lunch on day two at New Road.

He followed that with a four as Baker's over was taken for an eye-watering 34 runs

Most sixes in a County Championship innings Number of sixes Player Match Where and when 17 Ben Stokes Worcestershire vs DURHAM Worcester, 2022 16 Andrew Symonds Glamorgan vs GLOUCESTERSHIRE Abergavenny, 1995 16 Graham Napier Surrey vs ESSEX Croydon, 2011

To open the afternoon session, yet another six brought up Stokes' 150 and soon after he surpassed the previous record-high of 16 sixes jointly held by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier.

Stokes hit the most sixes in any first-class innings of fewer than 200 runs, while it was the second time he has struck five successive sixes in the County Championship having also achieved the feat at Hampshire in 2011.

Most runs before lunch in a post-war County Championship innings Runs Player Match Where and when 174 Brian Lara WARWICKSHIRE vs Durham Edgbaston, 1994 148 John Crawley HAMPSHIRE vs Notts Southampton, 2005 147 Ben Stokes Worcestershire vs DURHAM Worcester, 2022

The all-rounder starred from the No 6 spot, which is where he confirmed earlier this week that he would shift to in the England Test side in a move that he feels is "best for the team".

Stokes succeeds Joe Root as England skipper and takes over a squad with just one win in their last 17 Tests, 11 of which have ended in defeat.

That lean run has seen them drop to sixth in the ICC Test rankings and to their lowest points rating in 27 years.

Stokes took Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker for 34 runs in an over, with five successive sixes followed by a four

Stokes - whose tenure as captain begins against New Zealand at Lord's on June 2 - told the press on Tuesday: "Being completely realistic, winning one game in 17 is nowhere near good enough for the people we have.

"We can look at that and go there is only one to go, which is up.

"We have not been good enough. That is not a dig at any individual as I have been part of that. As a team we know we have not been good enough, not played to the standard we know we can.

"It's about understanding that and fixing it but we need to understand things won't happen overnight. I can't just expect it to click and all of a sudden we are No 1 in a year's time.

"I am very excited about the role of hopefully making the England Test team great again. It's a big goal of mine.

"A great starting point for me on the field is that I want to have selfless cricketers who make decisions based on what they can do to win a game in that given time.

"At the end of the day, you are judged on winning games. That has always been the most important thing for me.

"Decisions I make are based on what is the best thing to do to give us a chance.

"I want to have 10 other guys out there with me who have that mindset."