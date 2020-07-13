Hampshire set to play red-ball cricket at away grounds this season

Hampshire will not be able to play at the Ageas Bowl until September

Hampshire are facing the possibility of playing all red-ball cricket at away grounds this season.

The 18 first-class counties will compete in a shortened tournament, named in honour of Bob Willis, from August 1.

But Hants will not be able to play at the Ageas Bowl until September, because England are using the venue as a bio-secure bubble.

They will play three One Day Internationals vs Ireland (July 30 - Aug 4) & two tests vs Pakistan (Aug 13-25) in Southampton.

Hampshire's out-grounds - Basingstoke and Isle of Wight - are unlikely to be suitable to host county cricket due to the required COVID-19 safety measures.

Hants are exploring all available options.