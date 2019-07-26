England's Jos Buttler signs new three-year deal at Lancashire

Jos Buttler has committed his future to Lancashire

England star Jos Buttler has signed a new three-year contract with Lancashire which will keep him at the club until 2022.

Buttler, part of England's World Cup-winning team, moved to Old Trafford from Somerset in 2013 and helped the county win the Vitality Blast in 2015.

"I am delighted to commit my future to Lancashire Cricket for at least the next three seasons," said the 28-year-old.

"I have enjoyed some fantastic times in a Lancashire shirt over the last six years and I am excited to experience more with the club.

"Emirates Old Trafford is an incredible place to play cricket and the ambition the club is showing both on and off the pitch is something I want to be a part of in the coming years."

Buttler had been linked with a return to Somerset

Lancashire's director of cricket Paul Allott was delighted to retain the services of Buttler, who had been linked with a return to Somerset.

"He is one of the best players in world cricket at the moment and when he does play for Lancashire, he has a massive impact both in the changing room and obviously on the pitch," added Allott.

"The influence he has on our players is huge and his experience of playing in high-pressured games for England and around the world will only benefit our group of players.

"He is incredibly passionate about playing for Lancashire and we're looking forward to having him play at Emirates Old Trafford for the next three years."