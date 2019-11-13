Graham Onions signs new one-year Lancashire deal

Graham Onions has taken 104 wickets for Lancashire

Graham Onions has agreed a one-year contract extension with Lancashire.

The former England seamer has been with the Red Rose for the past two seasons after joining from Durham, collecting 104 wickets in 23 first-class appearances.

The 37-year-old, who won the last of his nine Test caps in 2012, will continue to help coach the academy and age-group side at Old Trafford.

Onions said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club so far and it was a no-brainer to sign a new contract.

"Emirates Old Trafford is a great place to play cricket and I am looking forward to playing alongside, and working with, some of the best bowlers in the country.

"I will continue to work with the club's up-and-coming bowlers, something which I have loved doing over the last two years.

"There are some real talents coming through the system and I hope I can positively influence their careers."