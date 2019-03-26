Alastair Cook scores century in Essex's County Championship warm-up

Alastair Cook scored a century against Cambridge University

Sir Alastair Cook warmed up for the Specsavers County Championship season by scoring a century for Essex against Cambridge University.

Cook - who signed off from international cricket in September with a 33rd hundred in his 161st Test against India at The Oval - reached his ton from 200 balls during a fourth-wicket stand of 217 with Adam Wheater (130).

The 34-year-old penned a new three-year deal with Essex shortly after announcing his England retirement and is now set to remain at Chelmsford until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Cook quit international duty as England's all-time leading run-scorer in Tests, with 12,472 across his 13-year international career, which began against India in Nagpur in 2006.

The left-hander - knighted in the New Year Honours List for his services to cricket - hit an unbeaten 104 in the second innings of his debut Test and ended his England tenure with a ton against the same opposition, when he bowed out with a knock of 147 in south London.

Cook will return to The Oval from April 11 with Essex serving as Surrey's opposition as they begin their defence of the County Championship title against the 2017 champions.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's pre-season action, Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan - who played the most recent of his 15 Tests against India in August - scored 54 against Oxford University at Merchant Taylors' School.

Plus, Somerset's James Hildreth - who hit 1,089 runs in Division One last season, a tally only bettered by Surrey skipper Rory Burns (1,359) - struck a century against Cardiff University at Taunton.

