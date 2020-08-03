Somerset complete win over Glamorgan in Bob Willis Trophy as Jamie Overton takes five wickets

Jamie Overton took five second-innings wickets as Someset thrashed Glamorgan

Surrey-bound Jamie Overton completed a five-wicket haul as Somerset thumped Glamorgan by 289 runs in the first round of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Fast bowler Overton, who will leave Taunton for the Kia Oval in November, picked up 3-16 in 7.2 overs early on day four to ensure Somerset kicked off their campaign with a victory.

The quick ended with innings figures of 5-48 and also caught last man Michael Hogan at slip off the bowling of Jack Brooks.

Chris Cooke (82) was the only Glamorgan player to pass 26

Glamorgan resumed on 126-5 chasing a mammoth 456 to win and lost their final five wickets for 40 runs in 70 minutes to be rolled for 166 before lunch.

Chris Cooke moved from his 67 not out overnight to 82 before he snicked Overton to slip to be seventh man out - the Glamorgan captain was the only man to pass 26 in his team's second innings.

Overton's brother Craig claimed 2-31 to end with match figures of 7-69 having taken a five-wicket haul in Glamorgan's first innings.

A full Bob Willis Trophy round-up will appear here at the end of play.

