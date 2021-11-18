Somerset investigating Jack Brooks over historical tweets

Somerset are investigating Jack Brooks over historical tweets that included racist language.

A Somerset statement read: "Late on Sunday evening, Somerset County Cricket Club was made aware of allegations regarding one of our players, Jack Brooks.

"An investigation was immediately launched and is ongoing.

"It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until this process has been concluded.

"A further statement will be made in due course."

Brooks tweeted "Cheers N****" to Tymal Mills in 2012 in response to Mills tweeting about England winning a series in Sri Lanka.

He sent an identical tweet to cricketer Stewart Laudat, also in 2012.

In a statement, Brooks said: "I acknowledge that the language used in two tweets I made in 2012 was unacceptable and I deeply regret using it.

"I unreservedly apologise for any offence caused to anybody who may have seen these tweets."

Brooks accepts "disrespectful and wrong" behaviour after Rafiq mention

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azeem Rafiq says he expects many others to come forward and speak out about their experiences of racism in the game Azeem Rafiq says he expects many others to come forward and speak out about their experiences of racism in the game

Brooks was one of a number of players named in Azeem Rafiq's statement to MPs this week, including Gary Ballance, Alex Hales, Michael Vaughan and more.

Rafiq said Brooks would call India batter Cheteshwar Pujara 'Steve' even though Pujara would prefer him not to.

In Brooks' statement, he said: "With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq's statement to MPs this week, the use of the name "Steve" related to some people having difficult names to pronounce.

"When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race.

"I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so.

"I have reached out and apologised to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family.

"At the time I didn't recognise this as racist behaviour, but I can now see that it was not acceptable."

Laudat: It upsets me that Brooks' character being questioned

Stewart Laudat, who played minor counties cricket for Oxfordshire, was one of the two people who received the tweets from Brooks in 2012.

With regard to the historical tweet that has come to light between my friend Jack Brooks and I, I would like to state that I understand that things that have been said or expressed are now under increased scrutiny and rightly so if we are to address all forms of discrimination. — Stewart V Laudat (@vernoffrog) November 18, 2021

However, the 50-year-old took to social media on Thursday to defend Brooks, saying: "With regard to the historical tweet that has come to light between my friend Jack Brooks and I, I would like to state that I understand that things that have been said or expressed are now under increased scrutiny and rightly so if we are to address all forms of discrimination.

"But without context, misunderstandings and misconceptions are easily made. It upsets me that Jack's character is being questioned over this tweet because I've known him for a long time and have never been made to feel uncomfortable in any conversations we've had.

"I consider Jack to be a good friend and a credit to his family and his profession."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tino Best says the key to overcoming discrimination and racism in cricket and wider society is education, because 'no one is born a racist' Tino Best says the key to overcoming discrimination and racism in cricket and wider society is education, because 'no one is born a racist'

Best: No one is born racist

Speaking to Sky Sports News about widespread allegations of institutional racism in English professional cricket, former Yorkshire and West Indies bowler Tino Best said that there needs to be a renewed focus on educating children around discrimination in order to properly tackle the issue in society, as well as in sport.

He explained: "You've got to be educated from a young age not to discriminate because somebody may be transgender, white, Chinese, Black, but all of us are human beings.

"No one is born racist, it is something that is practised and your parents must pull you out on it even as a child, even something as trivial as saying 'I am lighter-skinned than that person'. You've got to call your kids out on it.

"No one is better because of their skin colour. I say we have to educate people from a young age so that when it comes to the workplace, people can be more fair, open and equal to each other.

"The problem is institutionalised in cricket, but it is a society problem."