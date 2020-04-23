Coronavirus: Middlesex become latest county to furlough staff

Middlesex have had to furlough staff to help protect them from the financial pressures created by the coronavirus pandemic

Middlesex have taken the decision to furlough all players and the majority of coaches, professional support, and administrative staff until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic continues to create new challenges for sporting organisations.

A number of other sides, including county champions Essex, Sussex and Northamptonshire have already furloughed staff.

Many counties have also been forced to cancel or postpone the contracts of overseas players as COVID-19 continues to affect the finances and plans of many in domestic cricket, with Essex confirming on Thursday that former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle will not be rejoining them this year as planned.

Middlesex have now released further plans to save money as they look to "protect the long-term well-being and stability of the club".

This involves all staff, whether furloughed or not and whose salary is above the £27,500 per annum threshold, agreeing to a pay cut of 17 per cent, initially until the end of May, with senior management accepting a 20 per cent wage reduction.

Middlesex chief executive Richard Goatley said: "We are operating in unprecedented times.

"We have to make difficult decisions that not only protect the future of Middlesex Cricket but the jobs of our employees.

"For all staff to agree voluntarily to a significant salary reduction for the next two months is testament to how invested they are in Middlesex Cricket and committed to helping the club through this crisis.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone across the club for their understanding in these difficult times.

"It is important also to thank our loyal members for their on-going patience and support through this current cricketing hiatus. I can assure them that the board and staff are doing all that we can to ensure that Middlesex Cricket has a long and healthy future."

Although some members of the county's administrative staff at Lord's and Finchley have been furloughed, a skeleton staff, made up of senior management and those responsible for the day-to-day delivery of services, has been retained.