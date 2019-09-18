Gloucestershire stride towards promotion with victory over Worcestershire

Miles Hammond put on 74 with nightwatchman Josh Shaw to steer Gloucestershire to victory

Gloucestershire took a major step towards regaining their Specsavers County Championship Division One status for the first time in 14 years by completing a six-wicket victory over Worcestershire at New Road.

Scorecard

The visitors resumed on 54-4 in pursuit of 115 after a nervy final session on Tuesday evening in the face of some disciplined bowling by the Worcestershire attack.

But on day three nightwatchman Josh Shaw and Miles Hammond found batting a lot easier and victory was secured within 50 minutes and 13.3 overs of the start of the day. Hammond ended unbeaten on 35 and Shaw 38 not out in an unbroken partnership worth 74.

Live County Championship Cricket Live on

Gloucestershire may now need only a handful of bonus points from their final home game against Northamptonshire - depending on the results of ongoing matches featuring promotion rivals Sussex and Durham.

Gloucestershire batted a lot more positively on day three and Shaw set the tone with a back-foot drive for four off Ed Barnard.

Hammond survived a confident lbw shout on 17 in one of the few scares of the morning before Shaw completed the victory with a cover drive to the boundary off Adam Finch.

Notts vs Worcs Live on

Northants vs Durham scorecard

Derbys vs Sussex scorecard

Glamorgan vs Leics scorecard

Lancs vs Middlesex scorecard

Watch Somerset take on title rivals Essex in the final round of the County Championship, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Monday.