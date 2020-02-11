Gloucestershire sign West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor on three-year deal

Jerome Taylor has joined Gloucestershire from Somerset

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor will join Gloucestershire on a three-year deal.

Taylor has previously played in England for Leicestershire, Sussex and most recently Somerset, and for the first time in English cricket he will be available for selection in all competitions.

"I am very excited to be joining Gloucestershire and I am looking forward to meeting up with the players and the staff and getting underway," Taylor said.

"I am grateful for the opportunity as I really enjoy playing county cricket and I am hopeful that my experience can help the club on and off the field."

The 2016 T20 World Cup winner has featured for Somerset in the Vitality Blast in the last two years, making his mark by taking 14 wickets in 2019, and 22 the previous season.

"Jerome is an exciting player who will add some pace and international experience to the bowling attack. He can contribute in all formats so he will be a valuable addition to the squad, said Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson.

Taylor started his West Indies career at 18

"We played some very good cricket last season to get us into Division One and Jerome can help us to set a high standard in the field against some talented opposition."

He will be the second West Indies fast bowler to join Gloucester in the last two years, following Shannon Gabriel, who played in two first-class matches at the end of the 2019 season.

Taylor first represented the West Indies when he was 18-years-old, called up to face Sri Lanka in the final ODI series match.

He took two wickets on his debut, which set the standard for the remainder of his 15-year international career.

The pacy bowler will be looking to add to a first-class tally of 16 five-fers, at an average of 25.76.

Gloucestershire's first match of the 150th anniversary year will be on April 12 in the County Championship against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingly.