Sky Cricket Podcast: Eoin Morgan on the art of leadership

Eoin Morgan has David Novak's 'oGoLead' podcast on his playlist

What makes Eoin Morgan a successful leader?

England's white-ball captain sat down with Sky Sports Cricket pundit Mike Atherton ahead of the Cricket World Cup to discuss what makes him tick, his traits and leadership style.

In a full and wide-ranging interview, Morgan looks back on how his character has changed since England's embarrassing showing in the World Cup and reveals that he plans to escape the intensity of this summer's tournament by fitting horse-racing and golf into his schedule!

The 32-year-old says that his cool and calculated demeanour on the field helps him to be the best leader he can be - but stresses that one size doesn't fit all, as a quick comparison with India skipper Virat Kohli proves!

"Virat is Virat - he is emotional and very engaged emotionally in the game," said Morgan. "He's driven emotionally and outwardly very passionate. That's who he is so him continuing to captain like that is probably getting the best out of himself.

"Me trying to act like Virat would not get the best out of myself. His players are probably used to it. It depends how highly-strung he might be at important stages of the game; you don't meet many decision-makers who are as highly-strung but clearly when he is batting and fielding and when he bowls he's as fiery. He must collapse on the bed at the end of an evening!"

Morgan took over as England white-ball captain just two months before England's 2015 World Cup campaign, which ended at the group stage with defeat to Bangladesh.

So how has the Dubliner changed since then and what's different about his captaincy now?

"I'm very confident and reassured now of the roles we have within our team, the direction in which we are going and the fact that we are all in it together," he reflected.

"The unity within the team, the respect, the courage is all there - it's evident both on and off the field; that within itself is probably more powerful than any significant performance we've had, because that's what you really call upon when times are tough.

"Over the last two or three years, what we've been known for is an outgoing, courageous brand of cricket that we play but I think that in amongst it when we've been tested or we've needed to learn at times, we have - and that's a very healthy place to be for us moving forward."

During the podcast, Morgan also discusses:

His notes from the team meeting after England's turbulent 2015 World Cup campaign

Why he asked Andrew Strauss to leave a team meeting early in his captaincy career

How he changed the default mode of the team to positive and how that was reflected in selection

The key role that Trevor Bayliss and Paul Farbrace played in shaping an environment in which it's OK to fail

What he's learnt from how Brendon McCullum - a player who embodies everything he tried to impart on a team

How the team culture and identity has developed and why the England cap embodies courage, respect and unity

