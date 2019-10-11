County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2020 season

Luke Wood has joined Lancashire from Nottinghamshire

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2020 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Hamidullah Qadri (Kent), James Taylor, Alfie Gleadall (released)

Overseas players: TBA

DURHAM

Ins: None

Outs: Ryan Pringle, George Harding (released)

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)

ESSEX

Ins: None

Outs: None

Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia)

Peter Siddle is back as Essex's overseas player

GLAMORGAN

Ins: None

Outs: Jeremy Lawlor, Kazi Szymanski (released)

Overseas players: TBA

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Josh Shaw (Yorkshire)

Outs: Michael Klinger, Will Tavare (retired)

Overseas players: TBA

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Gareth Berg (Northamptonshire)

Overseas players: TBA

Gareth Berg has signed for Northamptonshire

KENT

Ins: Hamidullah Qadri (Derbyshire), Jack Leaning (Yorkshire), Tim Groenewald (Somerset)

Outs: Mitchell Claydon (Sussex)

Overseas players: TBA

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Haseeb Hameed (released)

Overseas players: TBA

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: George Rhodes (Worcestershire)

Outs: Neil Dexter, Ateeq Javid, Aadil Ali (released)

Overseas players: TBA

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Miguel Cummins (West Indies - Kolpak)

Outs: Paul Stirling, Tom Barber, Ollie Rayner (released)

Overseas players: TBA

Paul Stirling has left Middlesex in order to carry on playing for Ireland

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Gareth Berg (Hampshire)

Outs: None

Overseas players: Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Overseas players: TBA

SOMERSET

Ins: None

Outs: Marcus Trescothick (retired), Tim Groenewald (Kent), Peter Trego, Tim Rouse, Paul van Meekeren (released)

Overseas players: TBA

SURREY

Ins: Daniel Moriarty, Nico Reifer

Outs: None

Overseas players: TBA

Sussex have signed Australia's Travis Head for the 2020 season

SUSSEX

Ins: Mitchell Claydon (Kent)

Outs: Michael Burgess (Warwickshire), Abi Sakande, Reece Topley (released)

Overseas players: Travis Head (Australia)

WARWICKSHIRE

Ins: Michael Burgess (Sussex)

Outs: Alex Mellor, George Panayi (released)

Overseas players: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand)

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: George Rhodes (Worcestershire)

Overseas players: TBA

YORKSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire), Jack Leaning (Kent), Karl Carver, Matthew Taylor, Bilal Anjam (released)

Overseas players: TBA