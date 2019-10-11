County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2020 season
Last Updated: 11/10/19 12:46pm
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2020 season.
DERBYSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Hamidullah Qadri (Kent), James Taylor, Alfie Gleadall (released)
Overseas players: TBA
DURHAM
Ins: None
Outs: Ryan Pringle, George Harding (released)
Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)
ESSEX
Ins: None
Outs: None
Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia)
GLAMORGAN
Ins: None
Outs: Jeremy Lawlor, Kazi Szymanski (released)
Overseas players: TBA
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Josh Shaw (Yorkshire)
Outs: Michael Klinger, Will Tavare (retired)
Overseas players: TBA
HAMPSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Gareth Berg (Northamptonshire)
Overseas players: TBA
KENT
Ins: Hamidullah Qadri (Derbyshire), Jack Leaning (Yorkshire), Tim Groenewald (Somerset)
Outs: Mitchell Claydon (Sussex)
Overseas players: TBA
LANCASHIRE
Ins: Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: Haseeb Hameed (released)
Overseas players: TBA
LEICESTERSHIRE
Ins: George Rhodes (Worcestershire)
Outs: Neil Dexter, Ateeq Javid, Aadil Ali (released)
Overseas players: TBA
MIDDLESEX
Ins: Miguel Cummins (West Indies - Kolpak)
Outs: Paul Stirling, Tom Barber, Ollie Rayner (released)
Overseas players: TBA
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Ins: Gareth Berg (Hampshire)
Outs: None
Overseas players: Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Luke Wood (Lancashire)
Overseas players: TBA
SOMERSET
Ins: None
Outs: Marcus Trescothick (retired), Tim Groenewald (Kent), Peter Trego, Tim Rouse, Paul van Meekeren (released)
Overseas players: TBA
SURREY
Ins: Daniel Moriarty, Nico Reifer
Outs: None
Overseas players: TBA
SUSSEX
Ins: Mitchell Claydon (Kent)
Outs: Michael Burgess (Warwickshire), Abi Sakande, Reece Topley (released)
Overseas players: Travis Head (Australia)
WARWICKSHIRE
Ins: Michael Burgess (Sussex)
Outs: Alex Mellor, George Panayi (released)
Overseas players: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand)
WORCESTERSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: George Rhodes (Worcestershire)
Overseas players: TBA
YORKSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire), Jack Leaning (Kent), Karl Carver, Matthew Taylor, Bilal Anjam (released)
Overseas players: TBA