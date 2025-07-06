England men's cricket results and fixtures 2025: The Ashes, ICC Champions Trophy, Test matches vs India and more
England men's busy year in 2025 ends with Ashes series in Australia; Ben Stokes' Test side also play home matches against Zimbabwe and India; white-ball assignments include home fixtures against West Indies and South Africa; Brendon McCullum now coaching England across all formats
Results and fixtures for Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals for England men in 2025, a year which ends with an Ashes series in Australia.
T20 international series in India (January-February)
All times UK and Ireland
- First T20 (Kolkata): January 22 - India won by seven wickets
- Second T20 (Chennai): January 25 - India won by two wickets
- Third T20 (Rajkot): January 28 - England won by 26 runs
- Fourth T20 (Pune): January 31 - India won by 15 runs
- Fifth T20 (Mumbai): February 2 - India won by 150 runs
One-day international series in India (February)
- First ODI (Nagpur): February 6 - India won by four wickets
- Second ODI (Cuttack): February 9 - India won by four wickets
- Third ODI (Ahmedabad): February 12 - India won by 142 runs
ICC Champions Trophy (February-March)
- Group stage (Lahore): February 22 - Australia won by five wickets
- Group stage (Lahore): February 26 - Afghanistan won by eight runs
- Group stage (Karachi): March 1 - South Africa won by seven wickets
One-off Test at home to Zimbabwe (May)
- One-off Test (Trent Bridge): May 22-25 - England won by an innings and 45 runs
One-day international series at home to West Indies (May-June)
- First ODI (Edgbaston): Thursday May 29 - England won by 238 runs
- Second ODI (Cardiff): Sunday June 1 - England won by three wickets
- Third ODI (The Oval): Tuesday June 3 - England won by seven wickets (DLS)
T20 international series at home to West Indies (June)
- First T20 (Chester-le-Street): Friday June 6 - England won by 21 runs
- Second T20 (Britsol): Sunday June 8 - England won by four wickets
- Third T20 (Southampton): Tuesday June 10 - England won by 37 runs
Test series at home to India (June-July)
- First Test (Headingley): Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - England won by five wickets
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - India win by 336 runs
- Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 (11am) - Lord's, London
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 (11am) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 (11am) - The Kia Oval, London
One-day international series at home to South Africa (September)
- First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley, Leeds
- Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's, London
- Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
T20 international series at home to South Africa (September)
- First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
T20 international series in Ireland (September)
- First T20: Wednesday September 17 (3pm) - Malahide, Dublin
- Second T20: Friday September 19 (3pm) - Malahide, Dublin
- Third T20: Sunday September 21 (3pm) - Malahide, Dublin
The Ashes in Australia (November 2025-January 2026)
- First Test: Friday November 21-Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test: Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4-Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground