Ollie Pope ready for England's Sri Lanka challenge

Ollie Pope made his England test debut against India over the summer

England batsman Ollie Pope is expecting to face some tough tests on their tour of Sri Lanka but is relishing the challenge ahead.

The Surrey player made his international debut in the second Test victory over India at Lord's this summer and also featured in the next Test at Trent Bridge.

Pope impressed enough to earn a place in the England Test squad on the winter tour of Sri Lanka and the 20-year-old is keen to show what he is made of in a difficult cricketing environment.

1:27 England batsman Ollie Pope is expecting to face some tough tests on the tour of Sri Lanka but is ready for the challenges that lie ahead England batsman Ollie Pope is expecting to face some tough tests on the tour of Sri Lanka but is ready for the challenges that lie ahead

"It's going to provide some different challenges to playing county cricket and cricket in England," Pope told Sky Sports News as he attended the NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards (OSCAs) at Lord's.

"I spoke to Dean Elgar of South Africa, who was playing with us [Surrey]. He is an opening batter and I don't think he faced one ball of seam that whole tour [of Sri Lanka].

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"It's going to have its different challenges and there's the heat as well, but I've been out there before and hopefully if I get my go, I can take it."

Pope says it was a dream come true to make his England debut at Lord's and admits he is learning to be patient in order to be successful at international level.

"It was incredibly special. To make your debut at Lord's is what you dream of as a kid," he added.

"I had to wait a while after the first day was a complete washout but once the game got going, it was a pretty special few days and it was nice to win the Test as well.

"You have to do things for longer [in international cricket]. You have to be that bit more patient with the bat and the same with the ball if you are a bowler.

17:33 Eoin Morgan is looking for England to adapt on slow, spin-friendly pitches during the ODI series in Sri Lanka Eoin Morgan is looking for England to adapt on slow, spin-friendly pitches during the ODI series in Sri Lanka

"I can barely remember facing a bad ball, so it's just about being that bit more patient."

England play three Tests in Sri Lanka, beginning in Galle on November 6.

The ODI series gets underway on Wednesday, though, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 9:30am.