England's Moeen Ali says fans need to trust cricket integrity amid Sanath Jayasuriya charge

England's Moeen Ali believes it is essential every player and fan can trust what they are seeing on the cricket pitch after Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with breaching the sport's Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasuriya is a giant of Sri Lankan sport - a World Cup winner, former captain and selector of the national side and a one-time member of parliament - and issued a statement on Tuesday defending his "integrity and transparency" after the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit (ACU) issued two charges against him.

Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with breaching two counts of the Anti-Corruption Code

The first related to "failure or refusal" to cooperate with an ACU investigation, while the other concerned "obstructing or delaying" its work by concealing, tampering or destroying information.

England were given a briefing by ACU general manager Alex Marshall at the beginning of their tour of the island and all-rounder Moeen reflected on the importance of taking part in games that were free from suspicion.

"You want people to watch the game thinking everything is right and played fairly," he said.

"You don't want people thinking, 'Is there money on this game?' and 'Because that guy is struggling why is that?'. You don't want people thinking, 'Is he playing for something else?'

"It is important for the game of cricket and players as well. You want to inspire the new generation and bring new people to the game and you cannot afford to make mistakes like that. It is always a concern when it is the sport we love."

Moeen has never had cause to contact the ACU with any concerns and feels the England team is both well educated and well insulated from the problem.

"I've never been approached or anything and hopefully I never will," he said.

"Our job is to stay tight and protect the environment we have within the team. It is frustrating when you hear these things, but we know as a team we are tight and won't let that kind of thing in. We have that chat twice a year with the ICC, about what to look out for and just things like that."

