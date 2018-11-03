England one-day captain Eoin Morgan goes back to his roots in Ireland for ECB documentary

19:48 England one-day captain Eoin Morgan goes back to his roots in Ireland to reflect on how his cricket career got started for a special ECB documentary. England one-day captain Eoin Morgan goes back to his roots in Ireland to reflect on how his cricket career got started for a special ECB documentary.

England have made significant strides forward under white-ball captain Eoin Morgan - but the Ireland-born batsman recently went back to his roots for an ECB documentary No Boundaries.

Watch the video above to see Morgan - whose captaincy has been crucial in helping England ascend to No 1 in the ICC ODI rankings and become favourites for next summer's World Cup - return to his first club Rush, in County Dublin, and then on to Ireland's home ground of Malahide.

The 32-year-old reminisces on using an "old keg of empty beer as stumps" while playing at Rush, offers some words of advice to the club's current young hopefuls, and hears how the first-class structure in Ireland has given players in the country something to aim for.

Morgan scored two centuries and three fifties across his 16 Tests for England

Morgan also heads off to his old street, explaining how he was criticised for playing a "British" sport, how The Troubles in Northern Ireland impacted on him, and the moment he knew he wanted to play Test cricket for England, a dream he achieved 16 times between 2010 and 2012.

The left-hander - England's all-time leading run scorer in ODIs with 5,813 in 189 matches - is soon off to Malahide to reflect on scoring an unbeaten century against the country of his birth, and the side he represented in 23 one-day internationals, when Ireland hosted England in 2013.

For all that, plus how his family has helped him succeed in cricket, watch Eoin Morgan: No Boundaries in in the video at the top of the page.

England Women's seamer Katherine Brunt also featured on an episode of No Boundaries, which you can watch by hitting this link.