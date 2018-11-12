Ben Foakes set to keep wicket for England in second Test vs Sri Lanka

Ben Foakes scored a century on debut for England

Ben Foakes will keep his place as England's wicketkeeper in the second Test against Sri Lanka, regardless of whether or not Jonny Bairstow is fit to play.

Bairstow's absence in England's 211-run victory in Galle last week allowed Surrey's Foakes to stake his claim, something he did in emphatic fashion as he scored a century on debut.

Despite taking full part in a rigorous session in sapping conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, Bairstow knows he is vying for selection as a specialist batsman.

"Ben is going to keep. We've come to Sri Lanka to win this tour and in these conditions, I think he is the best option behind the stumps," said captain Joe Root ahead of the game, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live on

"It's a great opportunity for Ben to show his ability and I think you've got to reward a performance like last week."

Jos Buttler, who has kept wicket in 16 of his 26 Tests but now looks likely to be selected in the tricky No 3 batsman position, was even more effusive about Foakes' efforts.

"Foakesy had a fantastic game in Galle... probably the best debut ever in Test cricket," he said.

"By lunch on day two, he had a hundred, a stumping and a catch. It's going pretty well."

Root was keen to offer encouragement to his Yorkshire team-mate but there was a hint that Bairstow might be asked to sit out again if England's medical staff suspect he is anywhere short of peak condition.

"Jonny is a fine keeper and what he's done over the last couple of years has been exceptional," added Root.

"He's pretty much been faultless, not really stood out at all which is probably a good thing for a wicketkeeper, and long-term see him as a focal part of the Test team.

"He seems to be in a pretty good place but it's quite a serious injury. I think he's still a week or so off being 100 per cent. He's mad keen to get back out there and play.

1:28 Sam Curran hailed his Surrey and England team-mate Foakes after his performance in the Test win over Sri Lanka Sam Curran hailed his Surrey and England team-mate Foakes after his performance in the Test win over Sri Lanka

"Seeing him pretty much as close to flat out as he can be at the moment in the fielding and with his batting, it's a good sign.

"For him to recover as quickly as he has from that kind of injury is testament to how hard he and the medical staff has worked to get him fit again."

Watch the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket at 4am.