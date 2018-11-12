Ben Foakes to keep wicket for England in second Test; Jonny Bairstow available for selection

Ben Foakes will retain his place as England wicketkeeper in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Kandy even though Jonny Bairstow is fit to play.

Bairstow missed England's 211-run victory in Galle last week with an ankle injury and Surrey's Foakes starred in his place, scoring 107 in his debut Test innings and also impressing behind the stumps.

England captain Joe Root has confirmed that Bairstow is available for selection in Kandy as the tourists look to wrap up a series win with a game to spare, but will play as a specialist batsman if he does return.

"Ben is going to keep. We've come to Sri Lanka to win this tour and in these conditions, I think he is the best option behind the stumps," said Root ahead of the game, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am on Wednesday.

"It's a great opportunity for Ben to show his ability and I think you've got to reward a performance like last week."

Jos Buttler, who could be promoted to No 3 in the batting line-up after Moeen Ali made scores of nought and three in Galle, was even more effusive about Foakes' efforts.

"Foakesy had a fantastic game in Galle - probably the best debut ever in Test cricket," he said. "By lunch on day two, he had a hundred, a stumping and a catch. It's going pretty well."

Root was keen to offer encouragement to his Yorkshire team-mate but there was a hint that Bairstow might be asked to sit out again if England's medical staff suspect he is anywhere short of peak condition.

"Jonny is a fine keeper and what he's done over the last couple of years has been exceptional," added Root.

"He's pretty much been faultless, not really stood out at all which is probably a good thing for a wicketkeeper, and long-term see him as a focal part of the Test team.

"He seems to be in a pretty good place but it's quite a serious injury. I think he's still a week or so off being 100 per cent. He's mad keen to get back out there and play.

"Seeing him pretty much as close to flat out as he can be at the moment in the fielding and with his batting, it's a good sign.

"For him to recover as quickly as he has from that kind of injury is testament to how hard he and the medical staff has worked to get him fit again."

