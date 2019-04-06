England's Ben Stokes says nightclub fight and trial have changed his behaviour

Ben Stokes says he should not have returned to Test cricket so soon after the trial

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says the fight near a Bristol nightclub that resulted in a court trial could end up being the best thing that has happened to him.

Following a six-day trial at Bristol Crown Court in August 2018, the England and Durham all-rounder was found not guilty of affray after denying the charge.

Stokes was not selected by England as he awaited his trial and missed the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia.

The 27-year-old said in an interview with the Daily Mirror that the incident in September 2017 and what followed has changed his behaviour forever.

Stokes says the court trial and aftermath were the toughest two weeks of his life

"It must be a subconscious thing, that I was that close to my career ending and being thrown away just like that. Maybe that is it," he said.

"Thinking all this is going to be taken away from me... that might be the thing that has changed the way I do things. It sounds silly, but could Bristol have been the best thing that could have happened to me?

"Who knows, it could have been something else, but just in terms of my way of thinking.

"Nothing good happens after midnight. I still go out, but if you mean going 'out out'? I don't go 'out out' anymore. I used to love going out and celebrating with the lads, but we can do that in the hotel and I don't miss it."

Stokes is key to England's hopes of regaining the Ashes this summer

After his trial, Stokes was cleared to continue his international career by the England and Wales Cricket Board after pleading guilty to two charges of bringing the game into disrepute at a disciplinary hearing.

He received a back-dated eight-match ban and was fined £30,000.

While he awaited the police charges, he missed five Tests and 11 white-ball internationals, but the Durham cricketer admits he returned to action too soon.

He says he should not have played in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge four days after the trial.

"The trial was a tough week and then everything after it too," he said.

"I'd say it was the toughest two weeks of my life. Walking out at Trent Bridge was absolutely awful. All I could hear were boos. Even if there weren't any.

"It was a dreadful, dreadful week. I carried that week into the game with me. I shouldn't have played."