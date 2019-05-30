England set South Africa 312 to win Cricket World Cup opener at Oval

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 in England's 311-8

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as England posted 311-8 in their Cricket World Cup opener against South Africa.

LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD

Stokes was one of four England batsmen, alongside skipper Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51), to card half-centuries after Jonny Bairstow (0) fell to the second ball of the match at The Oval.

0:56 Jonny Bairstow's World Cup got off to a nightmare start as he was dismissed by Imran Tahir from the first ball he faced Jonny Bairstow's World Cup got off to a nightmare start as he was dismissed by Imran Tahir from the first ball he faced

Roy and Root put on 106 for the second wicket after Bairstow snicked Imran Tahir behind, a partnership matched exactly by Morgan and Stokes after Roy and Root were dismissed in the space of four balls.

Stokes pressed on but South Africa rallied, removing Morgan, Jos Buttler (18), Moeen Ali (3) and Chris Woakes (13) and finally Stokes as England - who had been inserted by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis after losing the toss - managed 94 runs from the final 13 overs.

Mark Wood, fit after an ankle niggle, was one of the four England players to miss out, along with Liam Dawson, James Vince and Tom Curran.

Eoin Morgan also passed fifty in south London

Liam Plunkett joined Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer in the England pace unit - but South Africa were without Dale Steyn in theirs, with the veteran still battling back from a shoulder injury.

However, Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo impressed in his absence to limit England to what South Africa will consider an obtainable total, albeit on a wicket Root insists is far from straightforward.

Watch South Africa's run chase live on Sky World Cup (channel 404) and Main Event (401). You can follow live text commentary and Twitter clips on our blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.