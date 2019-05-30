England World Cup player ratings: Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer lead the way

10:09 Watch the pick of the action as England open their World Cup account with a convincing victory over South Africa at The Oval. Watch the pick of the action as England open their World Cup account with a convincing victory over South Africa at The Oval.

England's World Cup campaign got off to a winning start with victory over South Africa at The Oval, but who were the star performers?

We got Rob Key to reflect on the host's 104-run win in the tournament opener, dishing out ratings for England's XI.

JASON ROY - 7/10

54 off 53 balls, 8x fours

After seeing his partner Jonny Bairstow fall early, he continued playing the way he has played throughout his England career - that can't have been easy, especially in the first game of a World Cup, and against Imran Tahir. He set a good tone and provided his usual selection of eye-catching shots.

Liam Plunkett celebrates after dismissing Quinton de Kock, one of his two wickets

JONNY BAIRSTOW - 5/10

0 off 1 ball

He just got a good ball really - the perfect leg-spinner first up from Tahir. It's a shame for him, but he'll have plenty of better days during this tournament.

0:54 Jofra Archer's express pace and bounce did for South Afeica captain Faf du Plessis in the World Cup opener at The Oval Jofra Archer's express pace and bounce did for South Afeica captain Faf du Plessis in the World Cup opener at The Oval

JOE ROOT - 7/10

51 off 59 balls, 5x fours

He must be the best in the world at breezing through to fifty. He would've liked to kick on but, under real pressure, coming into bat early in the opening game of a World Cup, he looked as good as always. He is such a calming influence at No 3.

Jason Roy in action on his way to fifty against South Africa at The Oval

EOIN MORGAN - 7/10

57 off 60 balls, 4x fours, 3x sixes

I could say the same for Morgan. When things don't quite go to plan, as they didn't to start with, it's important that the senior players set the tone. The skipper very much led from the front with the way he played.

BEN STOKES - 9/10

89 off 79 balls, 9x fours

2-12 (2.5 overs) and one incredible catch!

A magic day! No matter how good you are, you want to start a World Cup well. Even Stokes needs runs to gain confidence, and it was a big innings from a big-game player. As for the catch, it was easily the best I've ever seen!

JOS BUTTLER - 6/10

18 off 16 balls

A quiet game by his standards, but I'm sure at some stage he will set this World Cup alight. He will be keen to keep a bit better - a dropped catch to add to a couple of missed stumping in the series with Pakistan - but it doesn't particularly concern me.

MOEEN ALI - 6/10

3 off 9 balls

1-63 (10 overs)

Bowling spin is not always easy, the way batsmen look to attack it in the modern game. If you get through your 10 overs for not too many - and pinch a wicket - like he did today, you've had a pretty good day.

CHRIS WOAKES - 6/10

13 off 14 balls, 1x four

0-24 (5 overs)

A quiet game for him as well. He wasn't really needed, but was reliable up front with the ball like always.

LIAM PLUNKETT - 7/10

2-37 (7 overs)

9no off 6 balls, 1x four

Managed to get wickets in the middle overs again. Important wickets. He is another very safe pair of hands for Morgan to turn to; you know exactly what you're going to get from him.

Jonny Bairstow's World Cup got off to a nightmare start as he was dismissed by Imran Tahir from the first ball he faced

JOFRA ARCHER - 8/10

3-27 (7 overs)

7no off 3 balls, 1x four

You'd have to go back a long way to think of a fast bowler for England who has been so eye-catching so early on in their international career. The whole world will have been watching and will now know what Archer is about. No-one will be eager to face him.

0:44 Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa

ADIL RASHID - 7/10

1-35 (8 overs)

He bowled very well, but without much luck. He actually bowled Quinton de Kock technically, but without the bails coming off. He is going to be a match-winner for England at some stage during the next few weeks. It looked like the shoulder issue he's has didn't trouble him too much, he found a bit of turn and his control was excellent.

