Eoin Morgan says England's clash against Australia is not must-win for semi-final hopes

Eoin Morgan says confidence has not been impacted by England's recent World Cup defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Eoin Morgan has insisted that England's World Cup match against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday is not a must-win game.

After suffering a second loss of the tournament at Headingley on Friday and weekend victories for India and New Zealand, England sit fourth in the standings after six matches on eight points.

Despite facing three challenging games to end their group campaign, starting with facing their rivals in London before clashes against joint tournament-favourites India and table-toppers New Zealand, Morgan is not fazed.

"It's not must-win yet," he said. "We tend to come back aggressively, it's been a strong point of ours.

"We don't need to win every game to get to the semi-final. It is another game that we want to try to produce a performance that is worthy of winning at Lord's against Australia.

"Naturally guys are upset (after the Sri Lanka loss). They are very excited about getting back on the park tomorrow to produce something that everyone is used to seeing us playing.

"We are not going to win every game in this World Cup. We need to go back to the process that's taken us to being a strong side in the world."

England captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed Jason Roy will miss Tuesday's match against Australia through injury

England will be without Jason Roy, with Morgan confirming the opener is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury - picked up against the West Indies on June 14 - but is not yet match fit.

Meanwhile, with much focus still on David Warner and Steve Smith, following the pair's return from serving one-year bans after the ball-tampering scandal, Morgan resisted commenting on whether or not fans should boo.

"I'm not expecting anything," he added. "I think fans and supporters up and down the country will have different reactions, as they will around the world.

Steve Smith and David Warner have been booed throughout the World Cup so far

"Supporters pay a lot of money and sport is beautiful in many ways, because it attracts people from far and wide.

"And you often see crowds offering support to both sets of players in the grounds. You don't know how sports fans will react.

"Just because two guys have been punished, served their punishment and returned to play, it doesn't mean they will be accepted back into the cricket community straight away. It will take time."

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow criticised Australia's head coach Justin Langer for urging fans not to boo the Australian pair.

Aaron Finch says Steve Smith will not be fazed by being booed

"The fans will react however they want," he said. "Particularly in the Ashes. It is a bit pointless pleading with them not to boo Smith or Warner.

"There is a fine line as well. There was a time not that long ago when the then-Australia coach, Darren Lehmann, was telling the Australian crowd to 'send Stuart Broad home crying'.

"I am sure it was not meant maliciously, but for Australians then to say 'Do not boo these guys' is interesting. It has to work both ways.

"I'm not saying it is right or wrong. But to have the mentality 'We can do it to you, but you cannot do it to us' is a bit strange."