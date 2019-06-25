England Women win T20 series against West Indies after Derby washout

No play was possible in the women's T20I between England and West Indies at Derby

England Women secured a 1-0 win against West Indies after the final match of their T20 series at Derby was rained off.

Persistent drizzle in the East Midlands delayed the scheduled 7pm start and the umpires eventually abandoned the contest an hour and a half later, without a ball being bowled.

The washout was the second of the three-match series, which meant England took the honours courtesy of their 42-run victory in the second game at Northampton.

England Women will now turn their attention towards their Ashes series against Australia, comprising one Test match, three ODIs and three T20 games - all live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The series gets under way with the first ODI at Leicester on Tuesday July 2.