Ben Stokes: England's World Cup victory not about redemption

Ben Stokes has disagreed with any suggestions of him redeeming himself after England's World Cup win

Ben Stokes admits England's World Cup win was made sweeter by the memory of his court battle two years ago, but says lifting the trophy does not bring redemption.

Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a night out in Bristol in 2017 - but was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after accepting a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

Stokes, who was also stripped of the Test vice-captaincy and missed the Ashes tour, was the star of England's dramatic last-gasp win over New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

Stokes told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I won't look back and say I redeemed myself or anything like that - I'm an athlete and a cricketer and it's what we are paid to do, to win trophies.

0:52 Trevor Bayliss says Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer took responsibility on the biggest stage to help England win the World Cup Trevor Bayliss says Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer took responsibility on the biggest stage to help England win the World Cup

"It was coming back from all of that, it was tough. Getting back into cricket obviously massively helped [me get] straight after that.

"It was a stressful time for me, my wife, my family back home. I had amazing people around me, my team-mates, friends, family. They have to take a lot of credit for helping me to get through that.

"I got emotional there, at the end, and that was probably a culmination of lots of things, happiness that we won it and subconsciously thinking and remembering back to what I went through."

0:44 Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa

Despite the ongoing celebrations in the wake of such a famous victory, Stokes insisted England must already start preparing for future challenges, including the Ashes later this year.

"We've achieved half of what we wanted to do, which is winning the World Cup," Stokes added.

"Everyone who is involved in the Test team as well as the one-day team has sort of had to get their heads around the fact that we have an Ashes series coming up and we still have a serious amount of work to do."